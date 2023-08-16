Raiders Rumors: Davante Adams 'Trending in the Right Direction' After Leg Injury

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is reportedly "trending in the right direction" as he continues to rehab a lower leg injury suffered last week in a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Adams should return to practice "soon," though it's possible the Raiders remain cautious with their All-Pro wideout.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

