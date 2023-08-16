X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Raiders Rumors: Davante Adams 'Trending in the Right Direction' After Leg Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVAugust 16, 2023

    HENDERSON, NEVADA - JULY 26: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs through a drill during the first practice of the team's training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 26, 2023 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

    Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is reportedly "trending in the right direction" as he continues to rehab a lower leg injury suffered last week in a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers.

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Adams should return to practice "soon," though it's possible the Raiders remain cautious with their All-Pro wideout.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.