Jets DB Coach Tony Oden Carted off at Practice, Taken to Hospital with Injury

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

New York Jets defensive backs coach Tony Oden was carted off the field Wednesday during the team's joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Oden received medical attention after apparently collapsing on a sideline, and he was sitting up on the cart as he was taken off the field. Per The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, Oden "might've gotten banged up during a scuffle" between the two teams.

Oden was later transported to the hospital and will be "fine," according to head coach Robert Saleh.

There were reportedly multiple fights between the Jets and Bucs during Wednesday's practice.

The two teams were originally scheduled to have a second joint practice on Thursday, but Saleh canceled it out of an abundance of caution prior to Wednesday's session.

Oden is in his third year on the Jets coaching staff. He had worked under Saleh with the San Francisco 49ers while Saleh was defensive coordinator before following him to New York.

Oden began his coaching career in the NFL as an assistant with the Houston Texans. Since then, he's also worked on staffs with the Bucs, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.

The Jets are hoping to contend for a spot in the Super Bowl this season following a slew of changes this summer. Most notably, New York acquired star signal-caller Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers following last season's disastrous quarterback play.

Earlier this week, four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook signed with the Jets on a one-year deal. The team also added receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman along with new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

New York still has deficiencies to address, most notably on the offensive line. Cimini reported that Rodgers was sacked numerous times during Wednesday's practice with Tampa Bay.

The Jets and the Bucs will be able to settle their differences when the two teams meet for a preseason game on Saturday.