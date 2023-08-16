NFL Rumors: Ravens' Marlon Humphrey Could Miss Start of Season with Foot Injury

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens reportedly are facing the possibility of being without one of their top defensive players to start the 2023 season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Humphrey is "dealing with a foot injury and he's expected to have surgery today." He added: "The hope is he's back in a little over a month," meaning Humphrey could miss "the first couple games."

The 16th overall pick by the Ravens in 2017, Humphrey didn't take long to establish himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. The Alabama product earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2019 and was named to his third Pro Bowl this past season after notching 71 total tackles, seven pass deflections, three interceptions, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

The 2022 season was a strong bounce-back campaign for Humphrey after he was limited to 12 games in 2021 due to a torn pectoral. His presence was sorely missed, as the Ravens ranked last in passing defense that year by allowing 278.9 yards per game.

With Humphrey sidelined, Baltimore is left thin at the cornerback position. Second-year pro Jalyn Armour-Davis is next up on the depth chart, while veterans Kevon Seymour and Arthur Maulet are on the bubble for roster spots as training camp heats up. The Ravens will likely need increased production from their talented safety tandem of Kyle Hamilton and Marcus Williams.

After winning back-to-back AFC North titles in 2018 and 2019, Baltimore has fallen short in each of the last three seasons. The Ravens made the playoffs last season after a one-year absence but fell to the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals in the wild-card round.

Baltimore will play its second preseason game on Monday night against the Washington Commanders.