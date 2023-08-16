Colts' Chris Ballard: 'I Think The World' of Jonathan Taylor amid Contract Dispute

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Nearly three weeks after Jonathan Taylor's trade request became public knowledge, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard addressed the star running back's status.

In an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio (h/t Mike Chappell of CBS 4 in Indianapolis), Ballard said Taylor has been "a great player for the Colts" over the past three seasons.

"Look, I think the world of Jonathan," Ballard explained. "He's been a great Colt, a great player for the Colts. Unfortunately, last year he got hurt early in the season, was dinged up all year, fought through it until he finally got to the point where he had to have this surgery."

On the subject of Taylor's trade request and desire for a new contract, Ballard went on to say 24-year-old is "finishing his rehab process" due to an ankle injury he had surgery on in January.

"Hopefully as we move forward here, we'll get him back. But we need to get him 100% healthy before we do anything," Ballard said.

Taylor has been at odds with the Colts for awhile. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on July 29 the 2021 All-Pro formally requested a trade after a meeting with team owner Jim Irsay.

Irsay told reporters that same day there were no plans for the Colts to make a contract offer to Taylor.

ESPN's Stephen Holder reported on July 30 the Colts were considering putting Taylor on the non-football injury list stemming from back pain he reported during his pre-training camp physical.

Taylor denied he ever reported having back pain:

The Colts didn't put Taylor on the non-football injury list, but he did leave training camp last week to continue rehabbing his ankle at an off-site location. Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters it was a planned part of the process.

Rapoport reported Monday that Taylor was back with the team, but he was still on the physically unable to perform list and desires a trade.

Taylor only appeared in 11 games last season due to ankle injuries. He finished the year with 861 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 192 carries.