Predicting Eagles' Biggest Regrets from 2023 NFL Offseason

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have placed a lot of trust in their recent NFL draft picks to take their games to another level.

That is most apparent at linebacker, where Nakobe Dean is projected to run the defense after a disappointing rookie campaign.

The Eagles let their top two tacklers from their Super Bowl run leave in free agency, and they have surrounded the 2022 third-rounder with veteran pieces.

Philadelphia added two more veterans last week in an attempt to provide depth in preseason while Dean heals from an ankle injury.

Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham could provide the depth the Eagles need, or that spot could be become the team's biggest weakness in 2023.

On offense, the Eagles are backing a collection of running backs to fill Miles Sanders' shoes. D'Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny come with risks, and if they fail, Philadelphia will be forced to put even more pressure on Jalen Hurts than he carried last year.