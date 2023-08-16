Predicting Steelers' Biggest Regrets from 2023 NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers earned rave reviews for their offseason moves.

Pro Football Focus handed the Steelers an A+ for their free-agent signings and draft picks.

Mike Tomlin's team is much better on paper going into the second year of the Kenny Pickett era than it was in 2022.

There is no guarantee that every one of the offseason moves pan out the way the Steelers want them too.

After all, they did sign a 33-year-old cornerback who had an inflated statistical year by his standards and needed to make one or two more moves on the offensive line.

Any concerns will be washed away by a strong start, but if the Steelers stumble in September, some of the top offseason decisions could come into question.