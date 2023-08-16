Patriots' Projected Winners of Key Position BattlesAugust 16, 2023
Patriots' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles
The New England Patriots' offense received a needed boost with the free-agent signing of Ezekiel Elliott.
The former Dallas Cowboys running back will compete with Rhamondre Stevenson for snaps in what is now one of the most intriguing positional groups on the Patriots roster.
Stevenson is still expected to receive a bulk of the carries, especially early on as Elliott gets up to speed in the offense, but there could be an equal distribution between the two.
Elliott could be the preferred running back in the red zone, and that will eat into what many projected Stevenson to do in 2023 as the feature back.
Elliott's presence could also squeeze out a player on the running back depth chart. Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris may be fighting for one spot depending on how the rest of the depth chart shakes out.
At wide receiver, a rejuvenated Kendrick Bourne is trying to lock up the No. 3 spot on depth chart behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker.
Bourne was one of New England's biggest disappointments in 2022, but if he can rediscover his 2021 form, the Patriots should have ample support for Mac Jones in the passing game.
Running Back
Stevenson is the starting running back for now, but the signing of Elliott signals that he may not earn all of the snaps as the No. 1 running back.
Stevenson was in position to be the main ball carrier after Damien Harris left in the offseason and James Robinson was released before training camp.
The Patriots lack depth behind Stevenson, so the Elliott signing was necessary, but in landing a player of his caliber, the AFC East side now has two starters.
Elliott disappointed by his standards in 2022 with 876 rushing yards. He had four 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Cowboys.
Elliott may not hit the 1,000-yard mark again, but he could find the end zone on a constant basis. After all, this is a player with 68 career touchdowns.
The 28-year-old's red-zone abilities will cut into Stevenson's production, and that could make it feel more like a running back by committee setup by the middle of the season.
Projection: Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott End Up Splitting Duties
No. 3 Wide Receiver
The Patriots' inability to land another big-name wide receiver in the offseason means Bourne is more important to the task at hand in 2023.
Bourne's production dropped from 800 receiving yards to 434 from 2021 to 2022, and a case could have been made in the offseason for him to be cut.
The 28-year-old entered training camp in tremendous shape, per NESN's Zack Cox.
"I feel good, man," Bourne said. "I feel the best I've ever felt. Best shape of my life, I feel like, so I'm just able to do more and feel better. That's the key."
A reinvigorated Bourne could give him the edge over Tyquan Thornton as the No. 3 wide receiver.
Smith-Schuster and Parker are two solid options at the top of the depth chart, but the Patriots need more production from the No. 3 spot and below to compete with the best teams in the AFC, and that is where Bourne must step in.
Bourne did not play in the preseason opener against the Houston Texans. Thornton caught two balls for 31 yards.
Bourne just needs a few solid drives to keep his spot ahead of Thornton, who could still be vital with his speed in certain offensive sets.
Projection: Kendrick Bourne
Right Tackle
A new development could alter the Patriots' plans on the right side of the offensive line.
Riley Reiff has been working at right guard over the last few days, as Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal pointed out.
That leaves Conor McDermott and Sidy Sow fighting for the right tackle spot.
Reiff was brought in during the offseason to provide some veteran stability on the right side, but he has not impressed in training camp, and the move inside suggests he may not be suited to protect Jones on the outside.
Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald noted that Sow took starting snaps over McDermott earlier in the week at right tackle.
Starting right guard Mike Onwenu is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery, so the Patriots may be forced to shift Reiff until Onwenu is at 100 percent.
A strong set of performances from Sow or McDermott at right tackle, if Reiff remains inside, could unseat the veteran offensive tackle for good when Onwenu returns.
Projection: Sidy Sow