Patriots' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots' offense received a needed boost with the free-agent signing of Ezekiel Elliott.

The former Dallas Cowboys running back will compete with Rhamondre Stevenson for snaps in what is now one of the most intriguing positional groups on the Patriots roster.

Stevenson is still expected to receive a bulk of the carries, especially early on as Elliott gets up to speed in the offense, but there could be an equal distribution between the two.

Elliott could be the preferred running back in the red zone, and that will eat into what many projected Stevenson to do in 2023 as the feature back.

Elliott's presence could also squeeze out a player on the running back depth chart. Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris may be fighting for one spot depending on how the rest of the depth chart shakes out.

At wide receiver, a rejuvenated Kendrick Bourne is trying to lock up the No. 3 spot on depth chart behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and DeVante Parker.

Bourne was one of New England's biggest disappointments in 2022, but if he can rediscover his 2021 form, the Patriots should have ample support for Mac Jones in the passing game.