Dolphins' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

0 of 3

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins must use their final two preseason games to figure out their secondary depth.

The team entered training camp with a clear answer of who its starting cornerbacks would be, but Jalen Ramsey's injury left a hole on the depth chart.

Eli Apple was brought in to provide competition for rookie Cam Smith, and that positional battle could go down to the final week of preseason.

The Dolphins also need to solidify who will play next to Jevon Holland at safety. Mike McDaniel and his staff have three options to choose from, led by DeShon Elliott.

Most of the offensive starters are set, but there is one spot on the offensive line that needs some clarity before the Week 1 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.