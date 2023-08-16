Dolphins' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Dolphins' Projected Winners of Key Position BattlesAugust 16, 2023
The Miami Dolphins must use their final two preseason games to figure out their secondary depth.
The team entered training camp with a clear answer of who its starting cornerbacks would be, but Jalen Ramsey's injury left a hole on the depth chart.
Eli Apple was brought in to provide competition for rookie Cam Smith, and that positional battle could go down to the final week of preseason.
The Dolphins also need to solidify who will play next to Jevon Holland at safety. Mike McDaniel and his staff have three options to choose from, led by DeShon Elliott.
Most of the offensive starters are set, but there is one spot on the offensive line that needs some clarity before the Week 1 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Cornerback
Apple and Smith are the leading candidates to take over Ramsey's starting cornerback spot opposite Xavien Howard.
Apple has the edge in experience, and he owns the advantage in availability after Smith suffered a shoulder injury in the preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons.
Any snaps that Smith loses in practice and in preseason contests hurts his starting stock because he has to prove a bit more as a rookie.
Apple, 28, has been a consistent starter in the NFL throughout his career, and his veteran presence could help in the opening matchup against the Chargers.
The Dolphins may prefer to have a veteran deal with Keenan Allen or Mike Williams than a rookie in his first NFL regular-season appearance.
Projection: Eli Apple
Safety
DeShon Elliott and Elijah Campbell received starts in the preseason opener, but that may not mean anything for Week 1.
Elliott, Campbell and Brandon Jones are competing for the spot next to Jevon Holland at safety.
The Dolphins entered training camp with the second safety being their top concern on defense, but that changed when Ramsey went down.
None of the safeties produced head-turning stat lines in the loss to the Falcons. There may be a better view of the positional battle after Saturday's matchup with the Houston Texans.
Elliott is the hardest hitter of the trio, Jones has a knack for getting to the quarterback and Campbell has done well in his transition from cornerback.
All three could make a case for the starting job, and that may force McDaniel into using more of a rotation at the beginning of the regular season before landing on a clear starter.
Elliott, who had 96 tackles with the Detroit Lions in 2022, should have the edge in the competition, but Campbell and Jones should play large roles on the defense no matter what.
Projection: DeShon Elliott
Left Guard
Protection for Tua Tagavailoa is paramount given his injury history.
The Dolphins must have the best interior protector at left guard to keep the quarterback on his feet.
Liam Eichenberg, Isaiah Wynn and Robert Jones are fighting for the lone spot on the offensive line that is up for grabs.
McDaniel delivered praise for Wynn after the preseason loss to the Falcons, per Mike Masala of Dolphins Wire:
"He had a cool week because he had some really good things and some things that frustrated him. What I saw was a deliberate approach, better technique than last year and he played not scared and learned from the practice… What I saw was that the workweek actually make him better. I thought he performed very well in the game."
Wynn was brought in from the New England Patriots to compete for a starting spot, or to provide some depth across the interior.
Eichenberg has not blown away the coaching staff in training camp, so Wynn has an opportunity to steal the job next to Terron Armstead on the left side of the offensive line.
Projection: Isaiah Wynn