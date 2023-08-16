49ers' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

1 of 3

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Losing Jimmie Ward wasn't just a big deal at safety, he was also the team's best slot defender. That leaves an open competition for the team to find a nickel corner who can play inside while Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir hold down the outside.

The team signed Isaiah Oliver from the Atlanta Falcons to be the starter on paper, but head coach Kyle Shanahan was pretty clear after the first preseason game that he's not a lock to start there.

The team sat all of their locked in starters on defense but Oliver played.

"Just because he isn't a guaranteed starter," Shanahan told reporters when asked about the decision to play Oliver. "He has been doing that spot a lot, but there's a lot of competition there. We sat out our outside corners, but we didn't want to sit out any nickels and needed some guys to play because there's a lot of things we're still deciding."

The bad news kept rolling for Oliver with defensive coordinator Steve Wilks' comments to the media. In the wake of his performance in the preseason game he noted that the Niners could move Lenoir inside if Ambry Thomas or Samuel Womack III could play on the outside, per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Oliver might be struggling to make the impression that was expected when he signed this offseason. But it's important to keep in mind that he's still the most proven option in the room and had a solid season with the Falcons last season, giving up a 76.2 passer rating.

It might be close but he's still the favorite to win the job.

Projection: Isaiah Oliver will start.