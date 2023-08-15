Ja'Marr Chase Reveals His NFL WR Mount Rushmore; Leaves off Randy Moss, Terrell Owens

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

It's difficult to have a conversation about the best wide receivers in NFL history without mentioning Randy Moss and Terrell Owens, but the pair of Hall of Famers did not make Ja'Marr Chase's top four.

Sports Illustrated asked the Cincinnati Bengals pass-catcher for his Mount Rushmore of wide receivers, and he listed Calvin Johnson, Antonio Brown, Cooper Kupp and Jerry Rice.

"I'm not knocking them. I'd add Ocho in there too if I could," he said when asked about Moss and Owens. "…. There's only four."

While they didn't make the cut for Chase, Moss is second (156) and Owens is third (153) in all-time receiving touchdowns. And Owens is third (15,934) while Moss is fourth (15,292) for receiving yards.

The Bengals star at least had Rice, who is first all-time in catches (1,549), receiving yards (22,895) and receiving touchdowns (197) and is considered by many to be the best wide receiver in NFL history.

Chase has some work to do to reach those numbers, but he has already established himself as one of the best in today's game as a Pro Bowler with more than 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons.

Perhaps he will one day be included in debates about the receiver Mount Rushmore if he continues his current pace.