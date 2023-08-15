Ravens' Lamar Jackson Says Routes He Found on Social Media Will Be Added to Playbook

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

As the Baltimore Ravens install a new offensive system under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, star quarterback Lamar Jackson has taken full advantage of the opportunity to add his input to the game plan.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Jackson said he's taken a unique approach to finding plays he'd want to be included in the playbook.

"I was just on social media, and I saw a couple of routes, and I sent it to [quarterbacks] Coach Tee [Martin] and he was like, 'I'm going to relay the message to Coach [Todd] Monken,'" Jackson said after Tuesday's joint practice with the Washington Commanders. "Coach Monken liked the play, so he put it in practice. We didn't show it today, but I feel like it will be good for us."

Jackson, who was signed to a massive five-year, $260 million contract this offseason, will have a slew of new faces to work with after the Ravens signed veteran wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor and drafted Zay Flowers with the 22nd pick in April. The 2019 NFL MVP is hoping for a bounce-back season in 2023 after being slowed by knee injuries in each of the last two seasons.

With his newfound freedom to have his say in the offense, Jackson is fully embracing the chance to let his voice be heard.

"He's a guy [who] thinks about football a lot -- it's on his mind -- and I think he always had his ideas," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He had a couple good ones; I can tell you that."

The Ravens will play their second preseason game on Monday against the Commanders.