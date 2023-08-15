Cowboys' Micah Parsons Exits Practice with Leg Injury; Photo Shows Calf Wrapped

Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys star pass-rusher Micah Parsons dealt with an apparent leg issue during Tuesday's practice.

Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News noted Parsons left practice and said he was kicked in the leg. Watkins also shared an image of the Penn State product standing on the sidelines with his calf wrapped:

Parsons later downplayed the injury:

Any setback to Parsons is going to cause concern given his overall importance to the Dallas defense.

He is one of the best defensive players in the entire league and was dominant last season on his way to 65 tackles, 13.5 sacks, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown.

The 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year was named a Pro Bowler and First Team All-Pro selection in each of his first two seasons and figures to remain among the league's top playmakers on that side of the ball for years to come.

Even if Parsons is healthy enough to take the field, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Cowboys choose to sit him out of the team's remaining two preseason games against the Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders.

That will give him additional time to rest and recover before an important start to the season.

Dallas starts against the NFC East rival New York Giants in Week 1 before a showdown against a potential contender in the New York Jets in Week 2.

Having Parsons on the field against a divisional foe and then Aaron Rodgers will be critical for the Cowboys defense if they are going to live up to expectations and set the tone in the early going.