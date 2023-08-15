Jets' Breece Hall: Dalvin Cook Competition 'Will Bring the Best Out of Everybody'

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

New York Jets star Breece Hall isn't fazed by the team reportedly agreeing to a deal with free agent Dalvin Cook.

Hall told reporters Tuesday the presence of the four-time Pro Bowler "will bring the best out of everybody" because other Jets running backs will have to fight hard for touches.

Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and others will all have to make some accommodations. Cook is coming off his fourth straight 1,000-yard rushing season, and he won't be joining New York with the intention of riding the bench all year.

Continuity only counts for so much as well when a team is chasing a Super Bowl. Head coach Robert Saleh won't hesitate to elevate Cook over any of his holdovers in the running back room if he believes the 28-year-old is the best option.

To be fair, that isn't all that different from how every team is approaching the position these days.

In the case of Cook, that cuts both ways. The Jets will give him every opportunity to shine, but his past success won't ensure his role stays the same all year if he isn't delivering on the field.

As much buzz as Cook's arrival is generating, Hall and his teammates have every opportunity to prove why they're a better option out of the backfield.