X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Patriots QB Malik Cunningham Praised by JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'That Dude is Electric'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVAugust 15, 2023

    FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 10: Quarterback Malik Cunningham #16 of the New England Patriots rushes in for the touchdown during the fourth quarter during the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on August 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
    Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

    Undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham is turning heads for the New England Patriots.

    "That dude is electric," teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster told reporters. "When the football's in his hands as a quarterback, he's a very dangerous player."

    Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted New England has worked Cunningham as both a wide receiver and quarterback during training camp. He has even seen some first-team reps under center at practice, although there is no quarterback controversy with Mac Jones.

    Rather, the Patriots could be looking at some type of package with the rookie signal-caller.

    Cunningham played during the team's 20-9 loss to the Houston Texans in the preseason opener and was one of the only bright spots. He went 3-of-4 passing for 19 yards and added 34 yards and a touchdown on five carries as a runner.

    NFL @NFL

    Played WR in the first half. QB in the second half.<br><br>Malik Cunningham is doing everything he can for the <a href="https://twitter.com/Patriots?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patriots</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/MalikMalikc10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MalikMalikc10</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HOUvsNE?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HOUvsNE</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp">https://t.co/bBFpXewtKp</a> <a href="https://t.co/dXR3ZHPI1v">pic.twitter.com/dXR3ZHPI1v</a>

    The Louisville product was "electric" in college as a dual-threat quarterback and even ran for more than 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021.

    If the Patriots can find a way to work that skill set into games at times this season, they could add another dynamic to their offense that defenses will struggle stopping.

    Patriots QB Malik Cunningham Praised by JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'That Dude is Electric'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon