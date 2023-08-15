Patriots QB Malik Cunningham Praised by JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'That Dude is Electric'

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham is turning heads for the New England Patriots.

"That dude is electric," teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster told reporters. "When the football's in his hands as a quarterback, he's a very dangerous player."

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted New England has worked Cunningham as both a wide receiver and quarterback during training camp. He has even seen some first-team reps under center at practice, although there is no quarterback controversy with Mac Jones.

Rather, the Patriots could be looking at some type of package with the rookie signal-caller.

Cunningham played during the team's 20-9 loss to the Houston Texans in the preseason opener and was one of the only bright spots. He went 3-of-4 passing for 19 yards and added 34 yards and a touchdown on five carries as a runner.

The Louisville product was "electric" in college as a dual-threat quarterback and even ran for more than 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021.

If the Patriots can find a way to work that skill set into games at times this season, they could add another dynamic to their offense that defenses will struggle stopping.