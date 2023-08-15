Mikal Bridges: Trade to Nets From Suns Provided 'A Little Jump Start' to My Career

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

When Mikal Bridges was traded from the Phoenix Suns to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the Kevin Durant deal, the defensive specialist emerged as a two-way star who excelled on both ends of the floor.

Bridges told Joe Vardon of The Athletic that he believes the trade to Brooklyn was necessary for him to take that next step.

"At the time in Phoenix, I like what we had there," Bridges said, " but it's … adversity. You go through it, adversity, in life, and I think it just helped me and Cam [Johnson] get a little jump start to more of our careers. Maybe just a little faster than we thought."

The 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft, Bridges was acquired by the Suns in a draft-day trade with the Philadephia 76ers. He was a key member of Phoenix's rotation thanks to his versatility as a wing defender, finishing second in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022 and being tabbed to the All-Defensive first team that year. However, he blossomed into a top offensive option when he arrived in Brooklyn.

In 27 games with the Nets last season, Bridges averaged 26.1 points per game, up from 17.2 ppg in 56 games with the Suns. It was the first time in his career averaging over 20 points, and he led Brooklyn with 23.5 ppg in its first-round playoff series against Philadelphia.

Bridges earned a selection to Team USA for this summer's FIBA World Cup. The two-time NCAA champion at Villanova is relishing the opportunity to try and bring home gold while representing his country.

"Winning a championship for your school is amazing," Bridges told Vardon. "It's dope winning it for your city — obviously I didn't win it, but like, winning an NBA championship for your city is amazing too. But I mean, playing for your country is a whole different level, and the time you have to get a group of guys who might not know each other and you have just six weeks or seven weeks to go win a title … man, it's all just amazing. That's why I love it."

Bridges and Team USA will be seeking a fourth straight win when they play their next exhibition game on Friday against Greece.