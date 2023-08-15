Aaron Rodgers Says Jets Trade Has Been 'Better' Than He Expected

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Heading into his 19th season in the NFL, Aaron Rodgers appears to be living his best life as a member of the New York Jets.

Appearing on WFAN's Boomer & Gio (h/t Logan Mullen of Audacy.com), Rodgers said the trade to the Jets has definitely been "better" than he anticipated:

"I thought this was going to be a good ballclub, but it's really been better than I could have expected. It feels like sometimes that I woke up inside of a dream, and that this is my life playing out. I've pinched myself various times throughout the week every single week that I've been here. Like how cool is my life right now? How special is this? ...

"To walk in with a lot of respect from the guys and to now start the friendships that we've made with various guys on the team and then to just be a part of something special that has a chance. Late in your career to be able to come into work every day and know you have a chance to be in the mix in February is a special feeling."

Rodgers did make sure to point out his praise of the Jets shouldn't be taken as a "shot" at the Green Bay Packers, who he has "a lot of love and gratitude" toward.

The vibes around the Jets have only been good since they finalized the trade with the Packers to acquire Rodgers.

New York's front office certainly indicated with its moves prior to the trade that Rodgers was the only quarterback it wanted. The team hired Nathaniel Hackett, his offensive coordinator for three seasons with the Packers from 2019 to '21, to the same position in January.

Wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, who have a long history with Rodgers in Green Bay, signed with the Jets in free agency.

Defensive end Solomon Thomas told Jeremy Layton of the New York Post on June 8 the entire Jets' locker room has been "buzzing" since Rodgers came on board.

It's not hard to see why everyone with the Jets is feeling a sense of optimism right now. They won seven games last season despite having the fourth-worst offense by points per game (17.4) and having four different quarterbacks start at least one game.

Rodgers finished last season with 3,695 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and a 64.6 completion percentage in what was considered a down year for him.

The last Jets quarterback to throw for at least 3,500 yards and 25 touchdowns in a season was Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015. That was also the last time they had a winning record (10-6).

If the Jets maintain their defensive performance from last season—they were fourth in points allowed per game and fifth in DVOA—and Rodgers provides the difference they expect at quarterback, they will be in a great position to end their 12-year playoff drought.