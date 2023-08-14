Jets' Updated Salary Cap, Depth Chart Around Aaron Rodgers After Dalvin Cook Contract

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is no longer the only high-profile veteran the New York Jets reportedly added this offseason.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the AFC East team and running back Dalvin Cook agreed to a one-year deal that is worth up to $8.6 million.

Over The Cap lists the Jets with $16.3 million in cap space, so they can fit the four-time Pro Bowler on their roster.

Given Cook's resume and the reality that Breece Hall is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered last season, the newest addition figures to top the running back depth chart.

The pecking order of Rodgers' backfield partners could look something like this even when everyone is healthy:

Dalvin Cook Breece Hall Michael Carter Israel Abanikanda



New York placed Hall on the physically unable to perform list, although Connor Hughes of SNY noted in July that the team is hoping he can return by Week 1. He would provide a major boost if he can, as he impressed with 463 rushing yards, 218 receiving yards and five touchdowns in seven games as a rookie prior to his injury.

Cook's presence would be valuable even if Hall was healthy, as he has been one of the most productive running backs in the league of late.

The Florida State product ran for more than 1,100 yards and was a Pro Bowler in each of the last four seasons. His best campaign came in 2020 when he posted 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground to go with 44 catches for 361 yards and one touchdown as a receiver.

Cook is 28 years old and coming off four straight years with at least 249 carries. It is fair to wonder whether he will lose some explosiveness, although there is little long-term risk for the Jets since this is just a one-year deal.

It is Super-Bowl-or-bust in New York with Rodgers leading the way, and the offense now has more star power and injury insurance for the backfield.