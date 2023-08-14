Patriots' Updated Salary Cap, Depth Chart After Ezekiel Elliott's Reported Contract

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The New England Patriots reportedly added a high-profile name to their backfield Monday.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the AFC East team agreed to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million with running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott was available because the Dallas Cowboys released him after seven seasons this offseason.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Elliott's deal will include a $3 million base salary and a $1 million signing bonus.

Over The Cap lists the Patriots as having $17.1 million in cap space, so they can afford this addition.

While Elliott has an impressive resume, he likely won't start at this stage of his career. Instead, New England's running back depth chart could look like this:

Rhamondre Stevenson

Ezekiel Elliott

Ty Montgomery II

J.J. Taylor

Stevenson ran for 1,040 yards last season, and the hope in New England is surely that he takes another leap in his third year in the league. Elliott is far more accomplished than most backups, but Stevenson earned the opportunity to start in 2023.

There was a time when the newest addition would be the clear-cut starter for almost any team in the entire NFL.

Elliott entered the league as the No. 4 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft and quickly established himself as a top playmaker. He led the NFL in rushing yards as a rookie (1,631) and third-year player (1,434) and was a Pro Bowler in three of his first four years.

Yet he has lost much of his explosiveness over the course of seven seasons in the NFL.

He played through a number of injuries in recent years, including multiple setbacks to his knee. What's more, he led the NFL in rushing attempts in 2016 (322) and 2018 (304) and has never finished a season with fewer than 230 carries.

With the heavy usage and injuries as the backdrop, his rushing yards per game continued to dip to a career-worst 58.4 last year:

Elliott also averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry in 2022.

Still, he continued to show a nose for the end zone with 12 touchdown runs and is someone who can help the Patriots in red-zone situations. Perhaps a change of scenery, better health and a smaller role will help him rediscover some of his old form when he joins New England.

If it does, the Patriots made an important addition Monday.