Andy Reid: Viral Patrick Mahomes Injury Video from Netflix Show 'Kinda Got Cut Weird'

The Netflix series Quarterback showcased just how much Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wanted to be on the field after suffering an ankle injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional round.

While the expletives shouted by Mahomes made for good entertainment, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about the situation and how it was a strange sight in the moment.

"I saw that," Reid said, per Peter King of ProFootballTalk. "and it kinda got cut weird. Yeah, he was pissed. He was mad at the whole situation. I told everybody on the sideline, 'Just leave him alone,' and I walked away. I went down to the other end. Had him calm down a little bit. I came back to him and I said, 'I'm not putting you back in until you go get the thing checked.'

Reid said that he thought Mahomes' ankle was broken when he first saw it and said he would not repeat what happened to Donovan McNabb when Reid coached the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Remember, I had to live through Donovan McNabb playing on a broken leg in Philadelphia," Reid said, per King. "I wasn't gonna go through that again with this kid. I love him. But he was so pissed. He was still saying a bunch of F-words. And I said, 'Okay, you're not going to play then.' And I left. The unique part of that, which I did not see, was when I left him he took his cape off and he sprinted up the tunnel to go get it checked. Anyway, he got it checked, he was good, and he went back in. But boy, he did not want to come out of that game."

Mahomes would return to the game and led the Chiefs to a 27-20 victory. He 22-30 for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the game and eventually led the team to a Super Bowl LVII victory.