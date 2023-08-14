X

WORLD FOOTBALL

NEWSTEAMSWORLD CUPTRANSFER NEWS

    Lionel Messi's Transfer to MLS, Inter Miami Will Be Featured in Apple TV+ Series

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 14, 2023

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF celebrates after scoring a goal in the second half during the Leagues Cup 2023 quarterfinals match between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
    Hector Vivas/Getty Images

    Apple TV+ will feature Lionel Messi's journey to Inter Miami in an unnamed documentary series, according to Ben Burrows of The Athletic.

    Per that report, "The newly announced series promises 'unprecedented access' to take viewers behind the scenes of Messi's arrival in Miami."

    Apple is the official broadcast partner of Major League Soccer and Messi is the biggest star to ever grace the sport, so a documentary about his arrival in Miami on Apple TV+ was inevitable.

    Messi has been superb since joining the club, with eight goals and an assist in just four Leagues Cup games. Inter Miami will face a tough test in the Leagues Cup semifinals, with the Philadelphia Union looming on Tuesday.