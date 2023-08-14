Lionel Messi's Transfer to MLS, Inter Miami Will Be Featured in Apple TV+ Series

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Apple TV+ will feature Lionel Messi's journey to Inter Miami in an unnamed documentary series, according to Ben Burrows of The Athletic.

Per that report, "The newly announced series promises 'unprecedented access' to take viewers behind the scenes of Messi's arrival in Miami."

Apple is the official broadcast partner of Major League Soccer and Messi is the biggest star to ever grace the sport, so a documentary about his arrival in Miami on Apple TV+ was inevitable.

Messi has been superb since joining the club, with eight goals and an assist in just four Leagues Cup games. Inter Miami will face a tough test in the Leagues Cup semifinals, with the Philadelphia Union looming on Tuesday.