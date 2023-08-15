6 NFL Rookies Already Looking Like Draft-Day Steals Ahead of 2023 Season

6 NFL Rookies Already Looking Like Draft-Day Steals Ahead of 2023 SeasonAugust 15, 2023
The 2023 NFL preseason only just begun, but some rookies are already starting to show that they were well worth their draft position.
There's still a long way to go before they can truly be called the steals of this draft. But certain first-year players have the inside track to earning that distinction after impressive showings in training camp.
Some of these rookies seem to have secured a spot in their teams' starting lineup, while others are still fighting for that right and may not even earn it in their first season. Regardless, they still appear likely to play a sizable role early in their NFL careers and have a real chance to make the most of that opportunity.
With that in mind, these six rookies from the 2023 NFL draft are shaping up to be steals.
De'Von Achane, RB, Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins were widely projected to select a running back early in the 2023 draft. They landed the dynamic, young back that they desperately needed by scooping up De'Von Achane in the third round.
Achane has the potential to completely change Miami's offense with his breakaway speed and athleticism. The team was abysmal on the ground last year, averaging a meager 99.2 rushing yards per game.
Raheem Mostert was the Dolphins' best running back last season, but he ran for only 891 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games. While he returned on a new deal—along with last year's No. 2 running back, Jeff Wilson Jr.—and is projected to start again, Achane could see a good amount of action as a change-of-pace rusher and dangerous pass-catcher out of the backfield.
Achane saw plenty of volume in Miami's preseason debut against the Atlanta Falcons. He recorded 14 touches in the contest, and while he gained only 25 yards on his 10 carries, the Texas A&M product did catch all four of his targets for 41 yards. He also lined up as a returner, taking the opening kickoff back for 38 yards.
"It was fun," he told reporters after the game. I was just out there enjoying myself. I feel like it's more games to come. It's the first preseason game, so I got all the jitters out, all the nerves out so I'm just ready for Houston."
Given the Dolphins' need for his explosive playmaking as well as the reports coming out of training camp—wideout Jaylen Waddle said he's seen Achane doing "amazing stuff," and quarterback Mike White called him "very talented"—it's looking like Achane will be more involved than most rookie third-string running backs.
Tank Bigsby, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars rounded out their running back platoon by selecting Tank Bigsby in the third round of the 2023 draft. The big-bodied Auburn product can serve as the thunder to starter Travis Etienne Jr.'s lightning.
Bigsby is already making waves this offseason, recently leading the team with nine carries for 52 yards in the team's preseason debut against the Dallas Cowboys. His top highlight was a 34-yard rush in the second quarter, bouncing it outside in a play reminiscent of the long touchdown scamper he had in practice earlier that week.
Kainani Stevens, a reporter/producer for Jaguars.com, noted Bigsby will likely be "featured as a short-yard, goal-line back" in Jacksonville's scheme. It's a rather significant role for a rookie, especially considering the team already has an entrenched star in the backfield in Etienne.
While Bigsby may not get a ton of touches early in his career due to Etienne's projected large volume, he should be an impact contributor when his number does get called. Expect him to use his big 6'0", 213-pound frame to bully defenders and find the end zone.
Jakorian Bennett, CB, Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders were one of the NFL's most disappointing teams in 2022. That led to some major changes this offseason, including a fully revamped cornerback unit that parted ways with both starters.
Fourth-round pick Jakorian Bennett stands to immediately benefit from that.
While free-agent pickup Marcus Peters is a lock to occupy one of starting outside corner spots, ESPN's Paul Gutierrez reported that Bennett has been battling recently signed veterans like Brandon Facyson, David Long Jr., Duke Shelley and incumbents Amik Robertson and Tyler Hall for the job opposite Peters. Nate Hobbs may also be in the mix despite playing nickel most of last season.
Despite the fierce competition, it appears as though Bennett has the inside track after an impressive performance in training camp. The Maryland product has embraced the rigors of practicing against some of the game's top wideouts.
"You're going to make a mistake," he said, per Levi Edwards of the team's official website. Just learn from it. You're arguably going against some of the best receivers – Hunter [Renfrow], Jakobi [Meyers], Davante [Adams], Phillip [Dorsett]. Going against those guys, you're going to lose some, you're going to win some. It's cliché, but iron sharpens iron."
Legendary Raiders running back Marcus Allen recently said "Jakorian does an outstanding job of really leveraging routes, being in the right place at the right time, making plays on the ball. He's really popped out as a rookie on our football team right now."
If Bennett's instincts have caught up to his outstanding athleticism, he'll be a draft-day steal for a Raiders team that desperately needed one for their secondary.
Jalin Hyatt, WR, New York Giants
Plenty of experts believed Jalin Hyatt could go as early as Day 1 in the 2023 draft. He ultimately dropped to the third round before the New York Giants stopped his fall at No. 73 overall.
The rest of the league could eventually regret letting him slip that far. The Tennessee product landed in a situation where he could see some significant playing time from the jump.
The G-Men were starved for receiver talent last year and seem to have at least partially rectified that issue with Hyatt. The first-year receiver has already been showing out in practice, with ESPN's Jordan Raanan highlighting the impact his speed is having on the offense.
Head coach Brian Daboll said Hyatt has "made plays when it's come his way," per Raanan, while cornerback Adoree Jackson praised his quickness and compared his speed to that of superstar sprinter Usain Bolt.
It hasn't been all great for Hyatt, however. Daboll noted that he's "still got a long way to go," and he had a quiet preseason debut, finishing with one catch for minus-four yards. He'll get a chance to bounce back on Friday with the Carolina Panthers on tap.
Expect the Giants to get Hyatt more involved, leaning on his speed to take the top off defenses and create the type of big plays they probably envisioned when they selected him. They'll need him to play a prominent role early in his career, working with the likes of Isaiah Hodgins, Parris Campbell, Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson to form a receiving corps that has plenty of room to improve this coming campaign.
Malik Cunningham, QB/WR, New England Patriots
Malik Cunningham is the type of player who could thrive in the New England Patriots' system. After playing quarterback at Louisville and signing the richest deal for an undrafted free agent in Patriots history, he was expected to make a shift over to wideout in the NFL.
While the Patriots have been deploying Cunningham as a receiver during training camp, they seem to have other plans for him as well. New England shed some light on how it might utilize the 6'1", 198-pound weapon during the preseason opener, giving Cunningham snaps receiver early in the game before lining him up under center in the fourth quarter.
Cunningham didn't record any stats as a pass-catcher, but he did have a noticeable effect on the game as a quarterback. After he took over under center for the final drive, the Pats marched down the field and scored a touchdown on a 14-play, 75-yard drive. New England had gained only 105 yards of offense all game before that drive.
The performance garnered accolades from teammates and staff alike, with gruff head coach Bill Belichick even giving the first-year receiver/quarterback praise.
"Yeah, did a nice job," Belichick told reporters. "Showed some poise out there, some toughness. Moved the team. That was nice. Did a nice job."
Cunningham could follow in the footsteps of Patriots legend Julian Edelman, who was a quarterback at Kent State before serving as a return man, defensive back and wideout in New England. While Cunningham still isn't a lock to make the roster, at least one undrafted rookie has made it past New England's final cuts in each of the last 19 seasons, according to Geoff Magliocchetti of Patriots Country.
Based on what Cunningham has shown in practice and on the preseason field, he seems likely to expand that streak this year.
Sam LaPorta, TE, Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions had a massive hole at tight end heading into the 2023 draft. After moving on from incumbent starter T.J. Hockenson at the trade deadline last season, they relied on ineffective receiving options like Brock Wright and James Mitchell to man the position down the stretch.
Enter Sam LaPorta, whom Detroit selected early in the second round. While tight ends rarely make a quick transition from college to the NFL, the Lions appear ready to thrust the 22-year-old into the starting lineup.
LaPorta has all the tools to be a successful tight end in the NFL. He's adequately sized at 6'3", 245 pounds, can catch well, find holes in the defense with good route skills and has plenty of potential as a blocker. Although LaPorta didn't dominate his preseason debut—he failed to catch his lone target against the New York Giants—he's been working consistently with the first-team offense in training camp and should improve with more run.
LaPorta started making waves during rookie minicamp. At the time, beat writer Colton Pouncey said he was the "best player on the field and it wasn't particularly close."
Early in training camp, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson discussed LaPorta's development and highlighted how he's done the work to earn major playing time (per Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com):
"He's earned the right now to be in that first team huddle with Jared (Goff) and that offensive line. He's proven that over the course of the springtime and the work that he's put in. So, encouraged with where he's going. He's still making mistakes, he's still learning, we are putting a lot of pressure on him to pick it up, but I think he's in a really good spot for a first-year tight end."
While LaPorta may not pile up huge numbers as a rookie, he'll be a key member of a potent Detroit offense. That's a great return on investment from a No. 34 overall pick.