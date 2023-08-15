6 NFL Rookies Already Looking Like Draft-Day Steals Ahead of 2023 Season

1 of 6

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins were widely projected to select a running back early in the 2023 draft. They landed the dynamic, young back that they desperately needed by scooping up De'Von Achane in the third round.

Achane has the potential to completely change Miami's offense with his breakaway speed and athleticism. The team was abysmal on the ground last year, averaging a meager 99.2 rushing yards per game.

Raheem Mostert was the Dolphins' best running back last season, but he ran for only 891 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games. While he returned on a new deal—along with last year's No. 2 running back, Jeff Wilson Jr.—and is projected to start again, Achane could see a good amount of action as a change-of-pace rusher and dangerous pass-catcher out of the backfield.

Achane saw plenty of volume in Miami's preseason debut against the Atlanta Falcons. He recorded 14 touches in the contest, and while he gained only 25 yards on his 10 carries, the Texas A&M product did catch all four of his targets for 41 yards. He also lined up as a returner, taking the opening kickoff back for 38 yards.

"It was fun," he told reporters after the game. I was just out there enjoying myself. I feel like it's more games to come. It's the first preseason game, so I got all the jitters out, all the nerves out so I'm just ready for Houston."

Given the Dolphins' need for his explosive playmaking as well as the reports coming out of training camp—wideout Jaylen Waddle said he's seen Achane doing "amazing stuff," and quarterback Mike White called him "very talented"—it's looking like Achane will be more involved than most rookie third-string running backs.