Report: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins to Be Activated from PUP List Amid Knee Injury Rehab

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens are activating running back J.K. Dobbins from the physically unable to perform list, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dobbins opened training camp on the PUP list, with the team saying he was working his way back from last year's knee injury. However, some wondered whether he was "holding in" out of frustration with his contract, which expires after the 2023 season.

The 2020 second-round pick is due to earn $1.4 million before entering a free-agent market that promises to be unforgiving based on present trends.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported last Friday on The Pat McAfee Show that Dobbins and the Ravens had "some discussions" about an extension, but nothing has materialized yet.

If Dobbins was sending Baltimore a message this offseason, he was doing so with limited leverage. He had to suit up sooner or later because there was no other realistic alternative.

The timing of Dobbins' activation may not be coincidental as it comes two days after Baltimore piled up 133 yards on the ground in a 20-19 preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Justice Hill was the team's leading rusher (48 yards), while Keaton Mitchell and Melvin Gordon III got six carries apiece.

Having a healthy and motivated Dobbins is clearly the best outcome for the Ravens. Through his first 23 games, he has run for 1,325 yards and 11 touchdowns and averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

Fans will be eager to see the 24-year-old at practice for the first time ahead of what could be a pivotal season in his career.