Raiders Legend Marcus Allen on Josh Jacobs Contract Rumors: 'Almost Like Collusion'

Eva Marie Uzcategui Trinkl/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Hall of Fame running back Marcus Allen argued the squeezing of the RB market this offseason is "almost like collusion."

"They decided that the running back position is one that their productivity is only for a short period of time, instead of looking at each and every one individually," Allen said to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

"They've decided, as a group, that they're not going to pay them. So, I can understand what [running backs are] thinking and what they're feeling. So, hopefully things get resolved, because to me, [Josh Jacobs is] like the heart and soul of the team."

Jacobs symbolizes how bleak things are for running backs and what might lie ahead. He led the NFL in rushing yards (1,653) but will play out the 2023 season on the franchise tag after he and the Las Vegas Raiders failed to work out a long-term agreement.

Saquon Barkley, fresh off his second Pro Bowl nod, had little to show from his standoff with the New York Giants after they were likewise unable to strike a bargain on a multiyear deal.

Allen isn't the first to throw out the specter of collusion. ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin used that word on First Take in July to describe the situation based on conversations she's had.

Even if teams aren't directly conspiring with one another, the effect is practically the same when they're by and large using the same playbook.

General managers learned years ago that even elite running backs can have shorter shelf lives and thus present additional risk with big long-term contracts. Eventually they discovered it's simply more cost-effective to go year by year with the franchise tag and look to the draft for a replacement when the current starter gets too expensive.

The status quo will remain the same until teams are incentivized to operate differently.