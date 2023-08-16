Predicting Cowboys' Biggest Regrets from 2023 NFL Offseason

1 of 3

AP Photo/LM Otero

The Cowboys made a bit of a surprise pick in the first round when they passed on several notable tight ends to take Mazi Smith.

The Michigan defensive tackle is a force against the run and an athletic marvel, but he doesn't offer a lot of positional value as a run-stuffing interior defender.

In a vacuum, taking Smith wasn't even a bad pick, but being forced to take Luke Schoonmaker in the second round will make it a selection they regret.

When the Cowboys were on the board with the 26th pick they had Sam LaPorta and Michael Mayer on the board. Both would have been possible upgrades over Dalton Schultz in the long term.

Instead, they wound up with Smith in the first and Schoonover was the best tight end left in the late second round after LaPorta, Mayer and Luke Musgrave all went earlier in Round 2.

It would be easier to feel good about the Cowboys' tight end room if they went with one of those three at the end of the first and went defensive tackle in the second round.

Instead, Dallas might be relying on Jake Ferguson to break out while Schoonmaker, who is a little more raw as a receiver, adjusts to life in the NFL.