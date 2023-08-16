Predicting Cowboys' Biggest Regrets from 2023 NFL Offseason

Predicting Cowboys' Biggest Regrets from 2023 NFL OffseasonAugust 16, 2023
The Dallas Cowboys made some major personnel moves this offseason as they attempt to go even further after getting bounced in the divisional round last season.
Trading for Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore were moves that addressed serious needs. The veterans could be the pieces that allow this team to not only compete for the NFC East title but also make a push in the playoffs.
But no offseason is perfect and there are always moves that franchises wish they could take back.
Whether it was a move that left the team thin at important positions or mismanagement of resources, these are moves the Cowboys are likely to regret this season.
Passing on Tight End in the 1st Round
The Cowboys made a bit of a surprise pick in the first round when they passed on several notable tight ends to take Mazi Smith.
The Michigan defensive tackle is a force against the run and an athletic marvel, but he doesn't offer a lot of positional value as a run-stuffing interior defender.
In a vacuum, taking Smith wasn't even a bad pick, but being forced to take Luke Schoonmaker in the second round will make it a selection they regret.
When the Cowboys were on the board with the 26th pick they had Sam LaPorta and Michael Mayer on the board. Both would have been possible upgrades over Dalton Schultz in the long term.
Instead, they wound up with Smith in the first and Schoonover was the best tight end left in the late second round after LaPorta, Mayer and Luke Musgrave all went earlier in Round 2.
It would be easier to feel good about the Cowboys' tight end room if they went with one of those three at the end of the first and went defensive tackle in the second round.
Instead, Dallas might be relying on Jake Ferguson to break out while Schoonmaker, who is a little more raw as a receiver, adjusts to life in the NFL.
Not Being More Aggressive to Add Interior-Line Help
The Dallas offensive line should be considered a strength, but it's an injury or two away from being in uncharted waters.
Whether it was utilizing one of their earlier draft picks or being a little more aggressive in free agency, the Cowboys are going to wish they had a little more depth on the interior of the O-line.
Right now, the guard pairing of Tyler Smith and Zack Martin could be one of the best in the league. But the latter is 32 years old and the former will be the first choice to bump out to tackle if Terence Steele gets injured or Tyron Smith can't return to form.
Matt Farniok and Josh Ball were listed as the backup guards in the team's first unofficial depth chart. Farniok earned a miserable 39.1 grade on 191 snaps last season from PFF, while Ball is better suited as a tackle at 6'8", 304 pounds.
The Cowboys drafted Asim Richards and signed Chuma Edoga but neither are proven enough to feel comfortable. Signing someone like Matt Feiler or Graham Glasgow would have given them a veteran with a higher floor to be a potential starter on the inside.
Letting Carlos Watkins Walk
The Cowboys showed they understood the need for stout defensive tackles who can hold up against the run when they drafted Mazi Smith in the first round. That makes it all the more confounding that they didn't keep Carlos Watkins on a cheap deal.
The 29-year-old is the kind of blue-collar player on the interior who doesn't get noticed with box score stats but can make a difference, especially against the run.
John Owning @JohnOwning
Tough to overstate how valuable Carlos Watkins has been over the 2nd-half of the season, especially since Hankins went down. Fantastic job controlling his block and staying square while moving laterally, which takes him right to the ball carrier once he cuts upfield. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Cowboys?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Cowboys</a> <a href="https://t.co/QG84jSYiO4">pic.twitter.com/QG84jSYiO4</a>
Smith is understandably going to be expected to take on a large role, but Watkins would have been a good fit to round out the defensive tackle rotation. Osa Odighizuwa is a decent pass-rushing 3-technique, and Johnathan Hankins is a good veteran nose tackle.
Watkins is a good middle ground with some versatility, and he only signed a one-year, $1.6 million contract with the Cardinals. Not outbidding Arizona for his services feels like an unforced error.