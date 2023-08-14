Patrick Mahomes on Tom Brady's 7 Super Bowl Wins: 'Strive to Get as Close as I Can'

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for The Match

Matching Tom Brady's seven Super Bowl wins is a tall order, but Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is going to give it his best effort.

"Seven's a lot, but I'll strive to get as close as I can," he told NBC Sports' Peter King. "To win seven Super Bowls and be in 10 Super Bowls, it's crazy to even think about, even for me today. The other stats kinda come with it. I knew at Texas Tech, I put up a lot of stats but didn't win games. When I got to the NFL, I knew I wanted to be a winner [first]. Try to win Super Bowls and give my team the best that I can."

Mahomes is already behind the pace Brady set. His two Super Bowl championships in six years are certainly impressive, but Brady had three rings by the time his fifth year concluded.

The latter's longevity is what truly set him apart as well. Joe Montana was 38 in his final NFL season, which is younger than Brady was when he lifted his last three Vince Lombardi Trophies.

There's a reasonable chance Mahomes retires as the most prolific passer ever. He's averaging 303 yards per game through the air, and nobody has finished with a per-game average better than 280 yards.

But a lot of things have to go right for a player to win one Super Bowl, let alone seven. Brady had nine years pass between his third and fourth.

Mahomes' comment that he'll try "to get as close as I can" felt like an admission of defeat already, and you can't blame him for distancing himself from that as any sort of firm goal for his career.