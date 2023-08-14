Fantasy Football 2023: Cheatsheet for Sleepers and Busts Heading into Your Draft

2 of 3

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quarterback: Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts



The Colts staked their franchise's fortune on Richardson, when they snatched him up with this summer's No. 4 pick. While it's a long-term play, they'll give him every opportunity to make an instant impact, and with his top-notch physical tools, he has a chance to do exactly that.



His burst is electric, particularly for a quarterback, and that alone will help raise his fantasy floor. Elevating his ceiling would require taking a big jump as a passer, but with his rocket arm, he doesn't have to be the most accurate quarterback to hit on some home-run throws.



Running Back: Rashaad Penny, Philadelphia Eagles

When Penny stays healthy—which, admittedly, doesn't happen often—his elite talent almost always comes to the surface. He runs with power and precision, and he has enough juice to turn small windows into big plays.



Philly's backfield is a bit crowded, but Penny has the ability to separate himself if he can just stay on the field. As long as his availability issues (18 games played the past three seasons) are factored into his draft cost, he has a chance to be one of this season's best values.



Wide Receiver: Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns



Moore wasn't a fantasy factor last season, but since he was catching passes from Zach Wilson and Mike White, that was always going to be an uphill climb. But Moore has been fantasy-relevant in the past—in Weeks 7 to 13 of the 2021 season, he totaled 34 receptions for 459 yards and five touchdowns in six games—and could be fantasy-relevant again now that he has teamed up with Deshaun Watson.



The Browns traded for Moore this offseason, so clearly they believe in his bounce-back potential. Fantasy managers would be wise to do the same.

