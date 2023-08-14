NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023: Cheatsheet for Sleepers and Busts Heading into Your Draft

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVAugust 14, 2023

      Fantasy football championships will be won and lost over the coming weeks.

      No, kickoff of the 2023 NFL season isn't here yet, but fantasy drafts are arriving by the busload. With each one comes the chance to uncover some gold mines or stumble into one of many potential pitfalls.

      To help increase your odds of success, we've put together a helpful draft guide with our top-30 rankings in point-per-reception leagues, plus a sleeper and bust at each of the three marquee positions.

    Top-30 PPR Rankings

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      4. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      6. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      7. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      8. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      9. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      10. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      11. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      12. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      13. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      14. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      15. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      16. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      17. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      18. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      19. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      20. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      21. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      22. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      23. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      24. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      25. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      26. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      27. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      28. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      29. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      30. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

    Sleepers

      Quarterback: Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

      The Colts staked their franchise's fortune on Richardson, when they snatched him up with this summer's No. 4 pick. While it's a long-term play, they'll give him every opportunity to make an instant impact, and with his top-notch physical tools, he has a chance to do exactly that.

      His burst is electric, particularly for a quarterback, and that alone will help raise his fantasy floor. Elevating his ceiling would require taking a big jump as a passer, but with his rocket arm, he doesn't have to be the most accurate quarterback to hit on some home-run throws.

      Running Back: Rashaad Penny, Philadelphia Eagles

      When Penny stays healthy—which, admittedly, doesn't happen often—his elite talent almost always comes to the surface. He runs with power and precision, and he has enough juice to turn small windows into big plays.

      Philly's backfield is a bit crowded, but Penny has the ability to separate himself if he can just stay on the field. As long as his availability issues (18 games played the past three seasons) are factored into his draft cost, he has a chance to be one of this season's best values.

      Wide Receiver: Elijah Moore, Cleveland Browns

      Moore wasn't a fantasy factor last season, but since he was catching passes from Zach Wilson and Mike White, that was always going to be an uphill climb. But Moore has been fantasy-relevant in the past—in Weeks 7 to 13 of the 2021 season, he totaled 34 receptions for 459 yards and five touchdowns in six games—and could be fantasy-relevant again now that he has teamed up with Deshaun Watson.

      The Browns traded for Moore this offseason, so clearly they believe in his bounce-back potential. Fantasy managers would be wise to do the same.

    Busts

      Quarterback: Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

      Perhaps motivated by Prescott's league-worst 15 interceptions last season, the Cowboys sound ready and willing to dial back their passing offense. That won't make it easy for their quarterback to perform like a capable starter in fantasy.

      He has popped a few times (two seasons with 30-plus touchdowns), but his numbers have often underwhelmed. He has seven NFL seasons under his belt, and only two of them featured 4,000 passing yards or 25 touchdowns. To make matters worse, the fantasy value he once added as a rusher is gone. In the past two seasons, he has tallied fewer than 200 rushing yards in each while scoring a combined two touchdowns.

      Running Back: Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

      Walker was tremendous as a rookie, clearing 1,200 scrimmage yards and finding the end zone nine times. His future as a franchise running back seemed set, until Seattle cast a cloud of uncertainty over his role by spending a second-round pick on Zach Charbonnet.

      This could be a by-committee backfield now, particularly with how Charbonnet has impressed in training camp (which Walker has mostly missed due to a groin injury).

      Wide Receiver: Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

      Look, we promise we aren't purposely picking on the Seahawks, but there are real questions regarding how this offense will look this season. That's partly due to Geno Smith's potential regression, but it's also because of the new players added to this attack.

      While Walker has to contend with Charbonnet's arrival, Lockett could see even a bigger challenge from rookie first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba. With DK Metcalf also factoring prominently into the target shares, this could be the year in which Lockett's incredible run of consistency finally snaps.

