Saints Rookie Kicker Blake Grupe Mistaken for Fan by Security After GW FG vs. Chiefs

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints placekicker Blake Grupe's ability to beat the clock with a 31-yard game-winning field goal during his preseason debut Sunday might have tricked viewers into thinking he was a veteran.

Superdome security apparently did not make that mistake.

Grupe said on Twitter he was questioned both before and after the game by security. Some members of security apparently believed the undrafted rookie, listed at 5-foot-7 and 156 pounds, was a fan.

"Stay humble. Thankful. Great team win!" Grupe wrote.

The Saints signed Grupe as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in April after he was perfect on 49 extra-point attempts last season.

The kicker had a career average of 74.3 percent on field goals through four seasons with Arkansas State and one with the Fighting Irish.

So far, he boasts an 100 percent rate in NFL preseason games.

Grupe could be competing with former Pro Bowler Wil Lutz, who has held the position for the Saints since 2016, for the role of the team's primary kicker, so it seems security will have the opportunity to become more familiar with him as New Orleans' preseason continues.