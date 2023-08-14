49ers' Trey Lance Says He's 'Got to Be Better' After Preseason Loss to Raiders

AP Photo/John Locher

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance completed 10 of 15 pass attempts Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders during the 49ers' 34-7 preseason loss.

Several of those completions could have been picked off, and Lance knew it.

"I got to be better," Lance said after the game, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "It's not on those guys. They did a great job, and they're competing their butts off. So we'll continue to work together."

Lance recorded 112 yards and a touchdown pass, but lost 18 yards on four sacks. He said his plan is to "watch the tape and get ready for next week."

"Ready to turn the page and be ready to get better next week and be ready to go on Saturday," Lance said.

The 49ers face the Denver Broncos for their second preseason contest next weekend.

Lance's start marked the first time he has taken the field for the 49ers since suffering the Week 2 ankle injury that cut his 2022 season abruptly short.

The stakes were high for his return, given that Brock Purdy has since taken over as the team's first-string quarterback, and that Lance and free agency pickup Sam Darnold were listed side-by-side as Purdy's primary backup in an unofficial 49ers depth chart published earlier this week.

For Lance, who has started just four games in two seasons since the Niners traded up to select him at the top of the 2021 draft, it was a chance to make an argument that the team should list him above Darnold.

This argument was left inconclusive in Sunday. Lance was playing on a roster staffed with backups. He also looked hesitant and made questionable decisions, including sending a touchdown pass that nearly became an interception into traffic.

After Lance left the game, Darnold made his 49ers preseason debut in the third quarter, connecting on five of eight passes for 84 yards. He threw a highlight-reel pass but never made it to the end zone.

Neither performance conclusively answered the 49ers' backup question. It seems likely Lance and Darnold will both take more preseason snaps against the Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers over the next two weeks as the 49ers finalize the depth chart for Week 1.