Rays' Wander Franco Subject of MLB Investigation After Social Media Posts Surface

Al Bello/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays confirmed on Sunday that Major League Baseball is investigating Wander Franco after social media posts went viral alleging that the shortstop had an inappropriate relationship with a minor, according to Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times.

"During today's game, we were made aware of the social media posts that are circulating regarding Wander Franco," the Rays said in a statement. "We take the situation seriously and are in close contact with Major League Baseball as it conducts its due diligence."

Franco, 22, didn't play in Sunday's 9-2 loss against the Cleveland Guardians and left the dugout in the fifth inning. Osleivis Basabe made his MLB debut in his place.

Manager Kevin Cash told reporters before the game that Franco was being given a routine day off and that he just wanted to "get him off his feet."

"I am aware of this speculation," Cash added after the game. "I'm not going to comment any further on that. But the day off was because (of) the day off."

Franco, a first-time All-Star this season, is hitting .281 with 17 homers, 58 RBI, 65 runs, 30 stolen bases and a .819 OPS. He signed an 11-year, $182 million contract with the Rays in Nov. 2021. The deal includes a $25 million team option in 2033.