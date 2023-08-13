X

    Derek Carr Excites Saints Fans with Crisp Preseason Debut vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

    Jack MurrayAugust 13, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 11: Quarterback Derek Carr of the New Orleans Saints speaks to members of the media after signing a four-year contract with the Saints at New Orleans Saints Indoor Practice Facility on March 11, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    The Derek Carr era in New Orleans is officially underway.

    The quarterback suited up in a New Orleans Saints uniform for the first time Saturday in a preseason matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. His familiarity with his former division rival surely helped in his Saints debut.

    Carr was an efficient 6-8 with 70 passing yards and a touchdown and left the game with his team leading 7-0.

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a> QB Derek Carr just orchestrated a flawless opening possession, completing 6/8 passes for 70 yards and this TD pass to Keith Kirkwood.<br><br>Carr was getting the ball around to everyone. Made it look easy.<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/zFfCa2WRcd">pic.twitter.com/zFfCa2WRcd</a>

    While this performance came in a preseason game in which he didn't even play the entire quarter, the fluidity he showed in the pocket portrayed the stability he could bring to the Saints this season.

    Fans on social media noticed this too and were excited about the potential he and the Saints have to make a splash this season.

    Mike Triplett @MikeTriplett

    Derek Carr was 6-of-8 for 70 yards and a TD on his first drive with the Saints. (And one of the misses was a rare drop by Chris Olave on the first play.) Exactly the kind of smooth, efficient start from the offense that you'd like to see -- involving the WRs, TEs and RBs.

    Mik'd Up @Mikdup_8

    Derek Carr looked great in his first drive with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a>. It ends in his first touchdown pass in New Orleans🔥

    Łunaticø @LakeShow4Life9

    Carr looking great on his new team cool.

    Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport

    Derek Carr's first preseason TD goes to...Keith Kirkwood. Great job going through his progressions.

    Colt Johnson @WolfOfArkham

    The Carr era has begun! Dropping dimes in his debut! I have a good feeling about this season! Let's go! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saints?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saints</a> 🚗⚜️ <a href="https://t.co/63VKyOU07g">https://t.co/63VKyOU07g</a>

    Katherine Terrell @Kat_Terrell

    There's a lot to like about that first drive. I thought Carr looked sharp, I liked that catch by Johnson and I liked the usage of Kamara. Quick, methodical, and spreading the ball around instead of forcing it. Looked good.

    Sir BugABoo @GeorgieTooNice

    Derek Carr looking nice with the saints this year 💪🏾

    juju @dinnerbone00

    JIMMY GRAHAM AND DEREK CARR <a href="https://t.co/qV2AjnFS29">pic.twitter.com/qV2AjnFS29</a>

    Juan @Str8CashJuan_

    I love Derek Carr as our quarterback perfect fit

    Jordan Payne @JayyPayne_

    I'm getting a Jimmy graham and Derek Carr jersey this year.

    TIKI @whoDAfuckisTIKI

    Derek Carr playing his first superbowl in the raiders stadium is a hell of a storyline. Make it happen <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>

    Zanyy @o_Zanyy

    Getting nothing for Derek Carr is still a travesty

    A Football Life 2023 @afootballlife23

    Derek Carr sizzles with 6/8, 70 yds, 1 TD in Saints preseason debut on Sunday

    Dylan 'Doc' Brown @Doc_Brown_FS

    So far what I've learned this preseaon is that Derek Carr &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt;&gt; Patrick Mahomes.

    carl @carlea42

    I know nobody seems to know but Derek carr is actually pretty good. Probably Helps they playing in one of the weakest divisions in football too.

    GoDogs !! 🐶🐾🦴 @BullDogBorn15

    Derek Carr realizing he has a defense that can get a stop for the first time in his career. <a href="https://t.co/shcCIRHSOv">pic.twitter.com/shcCIRHSOv</a>

    Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow

    Derek Carr matriculating the ball DAHN the field rather easily here.. looking comfy early<br><br>Can't wait to see how this Saints stint goes for ol cuz after seemingly getting run out of the building in Las Vegas

    Jameis Winston looked solid in relief duty for the Saints as well, going 11-13 for 92 yards and a touchdown before halftime. The Saints took a 17-7 halftime lead over the defending Super Bowl Champions, which saw reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes play the first offensive series.

    It's a great sign for New Orleans, which may be the favorites in the NFC South heading into 2023 given the current state of the division.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the South in 2022 with an 8-9 record, but now Carr steps in as the most experienced signal-caller in the division.