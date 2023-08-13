Derek Carr Excites Saints Fans with Crisp Preseason Debut vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The Derek Carr era in New Orleans is officially underway.

The quarterback suited up in a New Orleans Saints uniform for the first time Saturday in a preseason matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. His familiarity with his former division rival surely helped in his Saints debut.

Carr was an efficient 6-8 with 70 passing yards and a touchdown and left the game with his team leading 7-0.

While this performance came in a preseason game in which he didn't even play the entire quarter, the fluidity he showed in the pocket portrayed the stability he could bring to the Saints this season.

Fans on social media noticed this too and were excited about the potential he and the Saints have to make a splash this season.

Jameis Winston looked solid in relief duty for the Saints as well, going 11-13 for 92 yards and a touchdown before halftime. The Saints took a 17-7 halftime lead over the defending Super Bowl Champions, which saw reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes play the first offensive series.

It's a great sign for New Orleans, which may be the favorites in the NFC South heading into 2023 given the current state of the division.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the South in 2022 with an 8-9 record, but now Carr steps in as the most experienced signal-caller in the division.