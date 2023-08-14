2023 NFL Predictions: Fantasy's Underrated Stars and Duds at Every Position

1 of 4

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Under-the-Radar Star: Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints



It can be hard to predict how quarterbacks will fare with new rosters and in new situations. With the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, Derek Carr was a serviceable fantasy starter, finishing with 3,522 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in 15 games.



Can Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler, be as efficient with the New Orleans Saints? Preseason performances must be taken with a grain of salt, but the 32-year-old sure looked good against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.



Carr only saw limited action but was an efficient 6-of-8 for 70 yards with a touchdown. He'll have a strong receiving corps in New Orleans—headlined by Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and rookie A.T. Perry, another preseason standout—and could be even more prolific than he was in Las Vegas.



Yet, Carr is only the 23rd-ranked quarterback, according to FantasyPros' average draft position (ADP). He shouldn't be discounted as a late-round starting option.



Bust: Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns



Managers must be expecting a return to Pro Bowl form from Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, as he's ranked ninth in average draft position. Anyone viewing Watson as a top-10 fantasy quarterback, however, should do so with extreme caution.



In six games with the Browns last season, Watson was beyond underwhelming. He averaged less than 184 passing yards and 30 rushing yards while throwing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.



While Watson should be more effective after another full offseason in Cleveland, his upside is limited. The Browns are still likely to feature a run-based offense behind Nick Chubb, and their receiving corps may not be at full strength early in the season.



Elijah Moore suffered a rib injury on Friday, and it's unclear how quickly he'll be back on the field.



"We'll see," head coach Kevin Stefanski said about Moore practicing this week, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

