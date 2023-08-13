Eagles' Shaun Bradley to Miss 2023 Season After Achilles Injury Suffered vs. Ravens

Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles special teams unit has lost a key contributor.

Linebacker Shaun Bradley announced that he will miss the 2023 NFL season after suffering a torn Achilles in the Eagles preseason matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bradley confirmed the news on his Instagram account:

Bradley, a sixth-round pick in 2020, has played 45 games for the Eagles with the majority of his time coming on special teams. He played 314 special teams snaps in 2022, which was 80 percent of all special teams plays the team had that season.

The injury comes as Bradley is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He made seven tackles in 2022, which was his lowest total to date, but he played 15 games in each of his first three seasons.

This made him a consistent presence in the locker room and he could have provided depth to a position group that has newcomers Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham joining the fold in 2023. Bradley expressed his disappointment in his Instagram post, but also remained hopeful about his recovery process.

"Not how I wanted the season to end for me, but I believe that God truly does give his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers," Bradley wrote in his instagram post.

The Eagles had the top record in the NFC in 2022 at 14-3 and reached Super Bowl LVII where they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.