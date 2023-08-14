Giants' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

0 of 3

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The New York Giants fell to the Detroit Lions 21-16 in their preseason opener on Friday, and while the result doesn't matter, the action on the field does.



New York is coming off an appearance in the divisional round and is looking to take the next step as a contender. While key starters like Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Leonard Williams provide a terrific foundation, the Giants need to be better and deeper than they were a year ago.



Ideally, a few key camp battles will help achieve the goal of making New York a complete team. The Giants did a good job of expanding their roster during free agency and the draft. Now, it's time to identify the 53 best players to carry into the regular season.



Below, you'll find a look at some of the Giants' biggest position battles, what they could mean for the regular season and some predictions based on recent performances and the latest buzz.

