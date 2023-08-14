Giants' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Giants' Projected Winners of Key Position BattlesAugust 14, 2023
The New York Giants fell to the Detroit Lions 21-16 in their preseason opener on Friday, and while the result doesn't matter, the action on the field does.
New York is coming off an appearance in the divisional round and is looking to take the next step as a contender. While key starters like Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Leonard Williams provide a terrific foundation, the Giants need to be better and deeper than they were a year ago.
Ideally, a few key camp battles will help achieve the goal of making New York a complete team. The Giants did a good job of expanding their roster during free agency and the draft. Now, it's time to identify the 53 best players to carry into the regular season.
Below, you'll find a look at some of the Giants' biggest position battles, what they could mean for the regular season and some predictions based on recent performances and the latest buzz.
Center
While the Giants will certainly be pushing for the postseason in 2023, they'll also be looking to continue developing Jones. The recently-extended signal-caller showed a lot of growth in his first year under Brian Daboll, but there's room for more.
Keeping Jones healthy and upright will be a top priority, which is why solidifying the interior of the offensive line is critical. It was a weak point a year ago.
New York has options at center, including Ben Bredeson, Sean Harlow and rookie second-round pick John Michael Schmitz Jr.
The rookie got his first taste of NFL action on Friday and performed well. According to Pro Football Focus, Schmitz was on the field for 19 pass-blocking snaps and did not allow a single pressure.
Schmitz won't be handed the starting gig, but he should already have the inside track. Strong performances in camp and on Friday are part of the equation, but Bredeson's ability to provide depth at center and guard is also a factor.
Predicted Winner: Schmitz
Left Guard
New York is set at tackle with the promising young tandem of Evan Neal and Andrew Thomas. Mark Glowinski is also likely to solidify the right guard spot, as the 31-year-old has 90 career starts on his resume, including 16 with New York in 2022.
The left guard spot is far less settled, however. Bredeson was listed as the starter on the team's first unofficial depth chart of the preseason, but Joshua Ezeudu, Tyre Phillips and Shane Lemieux should be in the mix as well.
The Giants are content to let things play out on the offensive interior.
"We have a plan, so we're working through all those spots," offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said, per Patricia Traina of FanNation.
While Bredeson appears to be leading it for now, this is a competition that could last through the preseason finale. As it unfolds, Ezeudu may move back into the starting lineup. The 2022 third-round pick started two games at left guard as a rookie before landing on injured reserve with a neck injury.
Ezeudu was listed as the backup right guard on the unofficial depth chart but has taken first-team reps on the left side in camp. Ezeudu has the most upside of the group, and the Giants would love to see him reach his potential on the playing field.
Predicted Winner: Ezeudu
Wide Receiver
New York is also looking to upgrade a wide receiver group that was on the underwhelming side a year ago. The competition at receiver isn't a traditional one.
While many teams have only one or two receiver spots available, the Giants have brought in a host of pass-catchers and are likely to carry the five or six best into the season, regardless of how they arrived in New York.
There might not be a true lock on the roster, but returning standouts Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins are probably going to make the roster. Rookie third-round pick Jalin Hyatt had a quiet debut (one catch for minus-4 yards), but we can pretty much assume that he's safe as well.
Second-year player Wan'Dale Robinson, Parris Campbell, Sterling Shepard, Jamison Crowder, Davis Sills V, Cole Beasley and undrafted free agent Bryce Ford-Wheaton are the other likely contenders for a role.
Shepard is the Giants' longest-tenured player but is still recovering from a torn ACL. If he isn't back to 100 percent by September, he could be out of the equation.
Beasley was a late addition but played under Daboll with the Buffalo Bills and fared well against Detroit. He led the team with four receptions and finished with 33 receiving yards.
Predicted Winners: Slayton, Hodgins, Hyatt, Robinson, Campbell, Beasley