WWE Rumors: Updates on Randy Orton's Injury Recovery and Creative Plans

It's been over a year since Randy Orton has been seen in WWE, and a recent update has provided some clarity on his status.

The 43-year-old has been sidelined since May 2022 after undergoing back fusion surgery, and it doesn't sound like he'll be returning anytime soon.

According to Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), "Sources within WWE creative said that as of this past week, Randy Orton had not been factored into WWE creative plans whatsoever."

The report went on to explain that Orton is still on the road to recovery and his future in wrestling remains unclear despite his personal desire to continue his career:

"We've heard that he's not yet cleared for in-ring training or action, and those we've spoken to say that there hasn't been an extensive conversation about what the plans will be for Orton. As of now, before in-ring training resumes, Orton is planning to make a return to the ring. However, a lower back fusion isn't typical among pro wrestlers and is uncharted territory for many. Doctors have told Orton that wrestling in the future isn't a good idea, but he still plans on it. He has resumed lifting, and we're told he's 'huge' as a result."

One of the best wrestlers of his generation, Orton has been sorely missed during his time away from WWE. Prior to his absence, he had been teaming with Matt Riddle to form RK-Bro, and the duo captured the Raw Tag Team Championships.

While Orton isn't ready to call it a career just yet, it sounds like patience will be needed as he continues working his way back to the ring.

