Eagles' Jalen Hurts on Lock Screen: If It Were Up to Me, Y'all Wouldn't Know About It

Rob Carr/Getty Images

After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is using that defeat as motivation for the 2023 season.

In fact, Hurts constantly reminds himself of the loss, as the lock screen on his phone is a photo of him walking off the field at State Farm Stadium while the Chiefs' celebratory red and yellow confetti fell around him.

However, the 25-year-old recently told ESPN's Tim McManus that his preference would have been for the public not to know about his personal inspiration.

"I'd rather not talk about that," Hurts said. "I don't think it's really appropriate considering if it were up to me, y'all wouldn't know about it, no one would know about it. And I'll leave it at that."

Hurts' lock screen photo was revealed when a teammate inadvertently captured the image during an Instagram live session:

The Eagles rewarded Hurts with a five-year, $255 million contract extension in April, making him one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. It's clear that the team believes he can lead them back to another Super Bowl for the chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Hurts' teammates will follow his lead as they use the sting of last season's defeat against Kansas City as fuel to propel them in 2023.

"He's got one of the most incredible mindsets, work ethics," Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert said of Hurts. "Right after the Super Bowl, he flushed that, he was ready to get to this season."

The Eagles will continue gearing up for the upcoming campaign with their second preseason game of the year on Thursday against the Cleveland Browns.