Women's World Cup 2023: Top Storylines and Predictions for Semifinal Bracket

Mark Metcalfe - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

For England, the journey to the semifinals of this World Cup has been defined by its "next woman up" approach.

Entering the tournament, there were very real concerns about the team's ability to manufacture scoring when forwards Beth Meade and Fran Kirby were injured and unable to compete. Lauren James stepped up, scored three goals and produced three assists, becoming the Lionesses' breakout star.

When James stepped on the back of Nigeria's Michelle Alozie in the quarterfinals, was given a red card, and was banned from competing for two games by FIFA, the question became if and how England would be able to replace her offensive output, not to mention if head coach Sarina Wiegman would have to alter the team's setup.

She did not, replacing James with Ella Toone to preserve the 3-4-1-2 formation. From there, it was an unlikely hero that came through for the team as Alessia Russo scored the go-ahead, game-winning goal for the Lionesses.

It was her first World Cup score.

The team has faced injuries and absences of key players that have had analysts and fans alike questioning whether England really has the ability to compete with, and defeat, the world's best in this tournament.

All it has done in the face of those doubters is find ways to win, proving the depth of its roster and its feel for the magnitude of the moment.

It will need the team to continue producing with its toughest test to date upcoming Wednesday in the form of World Cup co-host Australia. That team, much like England, has felt like a team of destiny in this tournament. It has won matches when it absolutely needed to and is now just two wins away from an improbable victory on the world's stage, from its home field.

There have been good matches, with ample storylines throughout this World Cup but on paper, England vs. Australia may be the best and most intriguing of the entire field.