Women's World Cup 2023: Top Storylines and Predictions for Semifinal Bracket

Women's World Cup 2023: Top Storylines and Predictions for Semifinal BracketAugust 13, 2023
The 2023 Women's World Cup is down to its final four as the semifinals kick off Tuesday and Wednesday morning, a date in the finals at stake.
Spain and Sweden will kick off the festivities with a match pitting La Roja's blistering offense against the Blågult's suffocating defense.
Wednesday will see England and its gritty play battle the host country Australia in what is sure to be the most emotionally intense battle of the tournament.
Who will emerge victoriously and what are the two storylines to keep an eye on in the semifinal round? Find out with this preview of the match-ups.
Semifinal Bracket and Predictions
Tuesday, August 15 (4:00 a.m., FOX)
Spain vs. Sweden (prediction: Sweden)
Wednesday, August 16 (6:00 a.m., FOX)
Australia vs. England (prediction: England)
For England, It's "Next Woman Up"
For England, the journey to the semifinals of this World Cup has been defined by its "next woman up" approach.
Entering the tournament, there were very real concerns about the team's ability to manufacture scoring when forwards Beth Meade and Fran Kirby were injured and unable to compete. Lauren James stepped up, scored three goals and produced three assists, becoming the Lionesses' breakout star.
When James stepped on the back of Nigeria's Michelle Alozie in the quarterfinals, was given a red card, and was banned from competing for two games by FIFA, the question became if and how England would be able to replace her offensive output, not to mention if head coach Sarina Wiegman would have to alter the team's setup.
She did not, replacing James with Ella Toone to preserve the 3-4-1-2 formation. From there, it was an unlikely hero that came through for the team as Alessia Russo scored the go-ahead, game-winning goal for the Lionesses.
It was her first World Cup score.
The team has faced injuries and absences of key players that have had analysts and fans alike questioning whether England really has the ability to compete with, and defeat, the world's best in this tournament.
All it has done in the face of those doubters is find ways to win, proving the depth of its roster and its feel for the magnitude of the moment.
It will need the team to continue producing with its toughest test to date upcoming Wednesday in the form of World Cup co-host Australia. That team, much like England, has felt like a team of destiny in this tournament. It has won matches when it absolutely needed to and is now just two wins away from an improbable victory on the world's stage, from its home field.
There have been good matches, with ample storylines throughout this World Cup but on paper, England vs. Australia may be the best and most intriguing of the entire field.
There Is No Opponent Too Good for Sweden
The United States was the tournament favorite when it rolled into the Round of 16 for a date with Sweden and they were sent home packing in a game that came down to penalty kicks.
Japan looked like the most dominant team in this World Cup, a juggernaut on offense that no other team had proven capable of keeping up with, let alone defeating.
Sweden beat them 2-1.
Now, the Blågult must vanquish Spain if they hope to advance to the finals.
Like Japan, La Roja has appeared unstoppable. They have outscored opponents 15-6, with four of those goals against coming in their lone loss to Japan and another being an incomprehensible own goal.
They have not struggled to put the ball in the net in this World Cup and it has made up for some inconsistencies in the team's game elsewhere.
They are a team that places with a certain pace and as Sweden proved in its victory against Japan, it is more than capable of countering that pace and playing stingy defense en route to a win.
The team has given up just two goals the entire tournament, a defensive flex if there ever was one. It will have to continue to play at that level if it hopes to hang with a fast, furious Spanish team that is more than able to throw up a crooked number on the scoreboard before you can blink.
Luckily, Sweden has proven all tournament long that it can do just that, knocking off teams considered better than them while earning its reputation as one of the favorites to hoist the World Cup at the tournament's end.