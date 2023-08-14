Best Fits for Top Available NFL Free Agents After Week 1 of 2023 Preseason

0 of 10

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

The final wave of NFL free agency is on the way. After two full weeks of training camp and the first week of preseason games, veterans will size up teams to find their next destination as coaches continue to evaluate rosters before final cuts on August 29.

Over the past week, several notable free agents have visited teams, and some of them left without a contract to mull over their options or wait for a better offer.

Barring a spate of key injuries across the league, some veterans may have to settle for a contract that's below their expectations.

With the regular season less than a month away, we'll find the best fit for the top 10 free agents based on roster need, schematic fit and injuries that may influence teams to add reinforcements at shallow positions on the depth chart.