Conor McGregor Says He's Training Dillon Danis for Logan Paul Fight

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Conor McGregor said Saturday that he's training Dillon Danis ahead of his boxing match with YouTuber Logan Paul on Oct. 14.

"Dillon will win for sure," McGregor told Matchroom Boxing (h/t Jelani Scott of SI.com). "They're already backtracking right now. They woke an animal. [I've known] Dillon years and I've trained with him many times. I'm guiding him, I'm gonna train him for this and I guarantee a win."

McGregor also took a shot at the $100,000 "pull-out clause" Paul said he negotiated to ensure that Danis doesn't withdraw without a legitimate reason.

"I hope the lad shows up," McGregor said of Paul. "He tried to put a bill on us if we don't show up. We're gonna come at him with a bill if he don't show up."

Danis, 29, has withdrawn from multiple fights in recent years, including one against KSI this year. Hence the "pull-out clause."

"I'm convinced he's not going to show up," Paul said on his IMPAULSIVE podcast this week. "The clause is this: If he pulls out because of some sort of injury that he fakes, a doctor of our choosing has to verify the injury. And then if he is indeed faking it, he has to pay $100,000. There is a pull-out clause."

Danis last fought in 2019 for Bellator. He was 2-0 in his MMA career. He's never boxed professionally.

Paul, 28, lost his only professional fight to KSI in 2019. He also drew with KSI in an amateur bought the year prior and faced Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2021.

And then there is McGregor, who last fought in July 2021, losing to Dustin Poirier for the second straight time. He was just 1-3 in his last four UFC fights dating back to 2018 and also lost to Mayweather in a 2017 boxing match, his lone foray into the sport.

He has said his next fight would be at UFC 296 in December against Michael Chandler after the two serve as the coaches for The Ultimate Fighter 31. He then said he plans to face Justin Gaethje in a "BMF" title fight before concluding his trilogy with Nate Diaz.

And in the interim, it sounds as though he'll train Danis for his boxing match with Paul.