Anthony Joshua's Promoter Says He Wants Deontay Wilder after Beating Robert Helenius

Anthony Joshua has his sights set on facing Deontay Wilder.

His promoter, Eddie Hearn, said the former heavyweight champion wanted Wilder next after knocking out Robert Helenius in the seventh round on Saturday.

"That's the fight we want," he said, per ESPN's Nick Parkinson. "We have a three-fight plan: Helenius, Wilder and [WBC champion] Tyson Fury. That's the ambition of the team. He's a mature heavyweight now, and against Helenius he took his time to deliver one of the knockouts of the year. He's ready now for some marquee fights. He's smarter now. He's going to take less risks."

