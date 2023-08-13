FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023: 3 Instant Reactions to Saturday Leaderboard Scores

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis continued on Saturday, with the sport's top players competing for the $3.6 million top prize and corresponding 2,000 FedExCup points.

Below, we'll break down Saturday's biggest storylines.

Lucas Glover Keeps on Cruising

Lucas Glover won last week's Wyndham Championship, and now he's 18 holes away from claiming the FedEx St. Jude Championship and earning himself a nice bump in the FedExCup standings.

He followed Thursday's 66 and Friday's 64 with another 4-under 66 on Saturday, leaving him at 14 under for the tournament and one stroke above Taylor Moore (-13) atop the leaderboard.

Granted, Glover wasn't thrilled with his golfing on the day:

But hey, he got the job done. There isn't a player in the world performing better over the past two weeks. Glover is a real contender to claim the first of three FedExCup Playoff tournaments.

Jordan Spieth Still Within Striking Distance

Spieth actually dropped two strokes compared to Glover on Saturday, shooting a 2-over 68. But he's still just three strokes out of the lead, and having Spieth in striking distance on Sunday is always fun.

If nothing else, he was loose during the third round:

Since starting the tournament with a 63 on Thursday, Spieth has offered back-to-back 68s. Can he find that early magic again in the final round?

Never count out Spieth. It certainly would be quite a way for him to claim his first win of the season.

Jon Rahm Needs a Big Sunday

Jon Rahm came into the weekend atop the FedEx Cup points standings behind his four wins this season, and he isn't going to drop out of the top-50 BMW Championship, even given his struggles thus far in Memphis.

What he does risk, however, is dropping out of the top spot ahead of the 30-player TOUR Championship and its $18 million FedExCup Bonus to the winner. Going into that tournament with the top seed is important, as that player will start at 10-under par. The rest of the staggered starting strokes is as follows:

No. 3: 7-under par

No. 4: 6-under par



No. 5: 5-under par



Nos. 6-10: 4-under par

Nos. 11-15 start: 3-under par

Nos. 16-20: 2-under par



Nos. 21-25: 1-under par



Nos. 26-30: even

Rahm has a nice cushion on most of the field in the FedExCup Standings, though the winner in Memphis is going to claim 2,000 points in that chase. Rahm is currently tied for 43rd, meanwhile, after shooting his second straight 67 on Saturday.

He isn't going to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship, but a big round on Sunday would bring with it some much-needed points.