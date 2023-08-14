Cowboys' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

Cowboys' Projected Winners of Key Position BattlesAugust 14, 2023
With one preseason game in the books, the Dallas Cowboys are one step toward finalizing their roster for the 2023 season. To be fair, Dallas didn't enter the preseason with a ton of glaring holes, and much of a team that reached the divisional round in 2022 remains.
That doesn't mean, however, that the Cowboys don't have a few important positions that need to be settled.
Saturday's 28-23 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't provide many clear indications of what to expect from the Dallas roster this season, but it did provide a little insight into how some of those critical position battles are unfolding.
Here, we'll dive into some of the Cowboys' biggest camp competitions, how they might impact the coming campaign and some predictions based on factors like player potential, past performance, any relevant recent buzz and, yes, the preseason opener.
Tight End
After losing Dalton Schultz in free agency, the Cowboys are in the market for a new starting tight end. They have several candidates, including rookie second-round pick Luke Schoonmaker.
While Schoonmker was drafted highly, he was a traits-based selection and not a particularly polished prospect.
Expect Dallas to take its time developing Schoonmaker, working him into the rotation early instead of handing him the starting job. He'll compete for playing time with the likes of Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, 2020 undrafted free agent Sean McKeon, 2022 practice squader Seth Green and undrafted rookie Princeton Fant.
Of the group, Ferguson appears best-suited to be the Week 1 starter. He ranked second among Cowboys tight ends last season with 174 receiving yards and played well in limited time against Jacksonville.
Ferguson caught three passes for 38 yards.
For a win-now team like Dallas, experience matters. The Cowboys don't have a ton of it at the tight end position, but Ferguson did appear in 16 games with eight starts as a rookie last year.
Expect this to be a true tight-end-by-committee situation with Ferguson initially topping the depth chart.
Backup Running Back
Dallas is expected to have Pro Bowler Tony Pollard in the lineup by Week 1. Pollard is working his way back from leg surgery, but is progressing well and should take over as the lead back for the first time in his career this season.
It's a role Pollard has never filled before, as he's spent his career splitting time with former Cowboys standout Ezekiel Elliott. Ensuring that Pollard lasts the regular season has to be a priority for Dallas.
This is why the battle to be RB2 is more important for the Cowboys than it is for some teams. Dallas doesn't have a ton of proven talent, with special-teamer Rico Dowdle, 2022 undrafted free agent Malik Davis and rookie Deuce Vaughn vying for the role.
All three backs saw time in the preseason opener, and all three contributed in the rushing and receiving games. Only Vaughn, however, really impressed on the ground, finishing with 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. He appeared every bit as explosive as he was at Kansas State.
"It's not college, you wonder if you can go to the speed and be successful. It gives me a lot of confidence," Vaughn said, per Nick Harris of the team's official website.
At 5'5" and 179 pounds, Vaughn isn't built to see a significant workload, so he's likely to be part of a three-deep rotation. However, he's the biggest home-run threat of the bunch and will see plenty of opportunities behind Pollard.
Predicted Winner: Vaughn
Fourth Cornerback
Dallas is fairly set at the top of the cornerback depth chart, with Stephon Gilmore, Trevon Diggs and some combination of DaRon Bland and/or Jourdan Lewis (if healthy) in the slot.
However, a team with Super Bowl aspirations can't have too much cornerback depth, and there's a battle brewing to fill out the depth chart—and to possibly play an important role if Lewis, who opened camp on the PUP list, isn't a factor.
2021 second-round pick Kelvin Joseph and 2021 third-round pick Nahshon Wright started alongside Bland against Jacksonville, according to The Athletic's Jon Machota. While both could certainly make the roster, rookie sixth-round pick Eric Scott Jr. is in the mix as well, along with C.J. Goodwin and undrafted rookie Myles Brooks.
For a win-now team like the Cowboys, a lot will come down to experience and versatility. Both Joseph and Wright have started games for Dallas and have experience playing special teams. However, the 6'4" Wright has just a bit more physical upside and has performed better in limited coverage opportunities.
While Joseph allowed an opposing quarterback rating of 147.9 last season, Wright allowed a rating of just 73.8. Add in a few camp highlights like an interception of Prescott, and Wright appears poised to get the first crack at CB4.
Predicted Winner: Wright
*Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.