Cowboys' Projected Winners of Key Position Battles

0 of 3

AP Photo/Peter Joneleit

With one preseason game in the books, the Dallas Cowboys are one step toward finalizing their roster for the 2023 season. To be fair, Dallas didn't enter the preseason with a ton of glaring holes, and much of a team that reached the divisional round in 2022 remains.



That doesn't mean, however, that the Cowboys don't have a few important positions that need to be settled.



Saturday's 28-23 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars didn't provide many clear indications of what to expect from the Dallas roster this season, but it did provide a little insight into how some of those critical position battles are unfolding.



Here, we'll dive into some of the Cowboys' biggest camp competitions, how they might impact the coming campaign and some predictions based on factors like player potential, past performance, any relevant recent buzz and, yes, the preseason opener.

