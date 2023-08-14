2023 College Football Rankings: B/R's Preseason Top 25

0 of 4

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Fall camp has started to control the headlines around college football, but mid-August brings a very enjoyable landmark.

Poll SZN is here, baby.

Each week throughout the 2023 season, Bleacher Report's college football crew—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Morgan Moriarty, Brad Shepard and Joel Reuter—will cast a ballot. A first-place vote will be worth 25 points, a second-place vote is worth 24 points and so on.

But first, we have one final preseason ranking. The order is subjective based on a personal idea of how teams should start, not necessarily how they'll finish.

In addition to unveiling B/R's Top 25, we've provided a brief overview of outlooks for each team.