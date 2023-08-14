CFB

    David KenyonFeatured Columnist IVAugust 14, 2023

    2023 College Football Rankings: B/R's Preseason Top 25

      Ladd McConkey
      Ladd McConkeySean M. Haffey/Getty Images

      Fall camp has started to control the headlines around college football, but mid-August brings a very enjoyable landmark.

      Poll SZN is here, baby.

      Each week throughout the 2023 season, Bleacher Report's college football crew—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Morgan Moriarty, Brad Shepard and Joel Reuter—will cast a ballot. A first-place vote will be worth 25 points, a second-place vote is worth 24 points and so on.

      But first, we have one final preseason ranking. The order is subjective based on a personal idea of how teams should start, not necessarily how they'll finish.

      In addition to unveiling B/R's Top 25, we've provided a brief overview of outlooks for each team.

    B/R's Preseason Top 25

      Ja'Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton
      Ja'Corey Brooks and Jermaine BurtonSean Gardner/Getty Images

      1. Georgia Bulldogs

      2. Michigan Wolverines

      3. Ohio State Buckeyes

      4. Alabama Crimson Tide

      5. Clemson Tigers

      6. USC Trojans

      7. LSU Tigers

      8. Penn State Nittany Lions

      9. Florida State Seminoles

      10. Utah Utes

      11. Washington Huskies

      12. Oregon Ducks

      13. Texas Longhorns

      14. Tennessee Volunteers

      15. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

      16. TCU Horned Frogs

      17. Kansas State Wildcats

      18. Oregon State Beavers

      19. North Carolina Tar Heels

      20. Tulane Green Wave

      21. Texas Tech Red Raiders

      22. UTSA Roadrunners

      23. Ole Miss Rebels

      24. Wisconsin Badgers

      25. South Carolina Gamecocks

    Highlighting the Top 15

      TreVeyon Henderson
      TreVeyon HendersonTony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Georgia is the obvious No. 1, right? After winning back-to-back national titles, the Dawgs are expected to legitimately chase a third in a row behind a sturdy offensive line and likely another top-tier defense.

      Big Ten front-runners Michigan and Ohio State check in second and third, respectively. Although they'll need to navigate Penn State—ranked eighth—both U-M and OSU are loaded with experience, even as the latter is set to break in a new quarterback.

      Alabama and Clemson are aiming to reclaim their places in the national picture this season. Neither team reached the College Football Playoff in 2022, the first time it had ever happened.

      Meanwhile, the potential final season of the Pac-12 boasts USC at sixth with Utah, Washington and Oregon slotting in 10th, 11th and 12th.

      The chasing group also includes LSU, the surprise SEC West winner last season, ranked seventh and offseason hype champion Florida State close behind in ninth.

      Big 12 favorite Texas, 2022 breakout team Tennessee and Notre Dame round out the Top 15.

    Wild Cards to Watch

      Tyler Shough
      Tyler ShoughJohn E. Moore III/Getty Images

      This range is loaded with programs that aren't a favorite to win a conference title yet enter 2023 as a respected team.

      Ranked 16th and 17th, TCU and Kansas State are aiming for second straight trips to the Big 12 Championship Game. The challenge for both programs is rebuilding on defense.

      Oregon State, which notched 10 victories last season, is lurking behind the Pac-12's top quartet. The team's hope is that a new offense can unlock the potential of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who struggled in the last two years at Clemson but is still an intriguing player.

      Right behind Oregon State at No. 19, North Carolina returns top 2024 NFL draft prospect Drake Maye. How much can he elevate the Tar Heels in a reasonably soft ACC?

      Tulane (20th) and UTSA (22th) are vying for an AAC crown and open the campaign as the best Group of Five squads. It certainly helps that quarterbacks Michael Pratt and Frank Harris return for them.

      Texas Tech (21st) is an interesting team to monitor with quarterback Tyler Shough and a seasoned offense. Wisconsin (24th) also fits in that category because of its transition to an Air Raid offense under new coach Luke Fickell and coordinator Phil Longo.

      SEC counterparts Ole Miss (23rd) and South Carolina (25th) are set to face brutal schedules but deserve a preseason nod.

    Key Early Games

      NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 04: Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) runs the ball as LSU linebacker Greg Penn III (30) tries to tackle him, during the Allstate Louisiana Kickoff game between the Florida State Seminoles and the LSU Tigers on September 04, 2022, at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The first two weekends of the regular season feature a pair of rematches from dramatic 2022 games. Florida State and LSU square off in Orlando in Week 1, followed by Alabama hosting Texas in Week 2.

      But those are simply two of several potential Top 25 clashes.

      Also in Week 1, North Carolina and South Carolina are headed to Charlotte for a neutral-site clash. I can't help but wonder, if South Carolina wins, whether Shane Beamer might get another regrettable mayonnaise bath.

      The next Saturday, Ole Miss heads to Tulane and Oregon travels to Texas Tech. The latter game is particularly notable since Tech quarterback Tyler Shough previously played at Oregon.

      While upsets are bound to happen elsewhere, those matchups will play significant roles in shaping the early Top 25.

