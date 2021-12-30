Video: South Carolina HC Shane Beamer Given Mayonnaise Bath After Mayo Bowl Win

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

South Carolina's 38-21 victory over North Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Thursday came with an added bonus for head coach Shane Beamer.

The postgame celebration was capped off with Beamer being doused with 4.5 gallons of Duke's Mayonnaise.

One silver lining for Beamer is it wasn't 100 percent pure mayonnaise, as Laura Brownlow of WRAL Sports Fan noted it was "slightly watered down."

This entire scenario started on Dec. 5 when Danny Morrison, executive director of the Duke's Mayo Bowl, announced a donation of $10,000 to the charity of the winning coach's choice if they would take a bath in mayonnaise.

Per The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach, both coaches agreed to the deal if their team won.

It's unclear if the Gamecocks were motivated by the thought of seeing their head coach get covered in mayonnaise, but they certainly played like that was the case. They stormed out to an 18-0 lead in the first quarter.

South Carolina put up 543 yards of total offense, including 301 rushing yards on 51 carries, in the win. Dakereon Joyner completed all nine of his pass attempts for 160 yards and one touchdown.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Despite taking a good shot to the head when the pourers nearly lost control of the mayo bucket, Beamer should be all smiles after this moment. He led the Gamecocks to their first bowl win since 2017 in his first season as head coach.

South Carolina finished with a winning record (7-6) for the first time since 2018.