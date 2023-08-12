Women's World Cup Semifinals 2023: Bracket Dates, Teams, TV Schedule and More

Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The semifinals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is set with Spain, Sweden, Australia and England vying to win the biggest prize in the sport.

Sweden and England have made it through the tournament unscathed to this point. Both countries are undefeated in five matches and have a combined plus-16 goal differential.

Spain and Australia survived in the quarterfinals to reach this stage. The Spanish squad got a goal thanks to Salma Paralluelo's goal in extra time. This is already the country's best result in the World Cup, though the journey isn't over yet.

Australia was held scoreless through regulation and extra time against France. The host country advanced 7-6 in a shootout thanks to Cortnee Vine's winner after Vicki Bècho attempt hit the post for the Blues.

By comparison, Sweden and England had relatively uneventful quarterfinal victories. Sweden was up 2-0 over Japan for most of the second half before Honoka Hayashi's goal in the 87th minute cut the deficit to one.

Colombia took a 1-0 lead late in the first half against England before the Lionesses came back with two goals for a 2-1 victory and a trip to the semifinals for the third consecutive World Cup.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Semifinals Schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 15 (4 a.m. ET): Spain v. Sweden

Wednesday, Aug. 16 (6 a.m. ET): Australia v. England

Watch: All games on Fox and FoxSports.com

Click here for the full World Cup bracket

England has been arguably the best team in the entire tournament, though it has had a couple of close calls in the knockout round.

The Lionesses needed penalty kicks to get past Nigeria after a scoreless tie in regulation and extra time. They became the first team in Women's World Cup history to win in the knockout stage after conceding the first goal in Saturday's quarterfinal against Colombia.

If there is a concern for England looking ahead to the semifinal, it's the dip in offensive production since the knockout stage began. The team scored eight goals in three group matches.

Some decline was to be expected because the competition is more difficult at this stage, but the English were held scoreless for 141 minutes of play, excluding shootouts, in the knockout stage before Leicy Stantos' goal late in the first half on Saturday.

Australia has only allowed goals in one of its five matches thus far. Nigeria scored three times in a 3-2 upset victory on July 27. Matildas are two wins away from becoming the first host team to win the Women's World Cup since the United States in 1999.

The Australians have had arguably the toughest road to get to this point. They emerged from the Group of Death as the top team despite their hiccup against Nigeria, cruised past Denmark in the Round of 16 and outlasted a potent France team in the quarterfinal.

Sweden looks to be on the verge of finally having its breakthrough moment. It finished third in the 2019 World Cup, which was sandwiched between runner-up finishes in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics.

"In Sweden, we are really, really good at learning from our experiences and turning it into a positive experience," Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson told reporters after the victory over Japan. "We fought to the bitter end against the U.S., we won on penalties against such an experienced team, and that is something we took a lot of strength from. It shows the professionalism across the squad that we managed to have this kind of performance today with having one less day of recovery, and also 120 minutes on our legs, and a long flight."

Sweden and Japan had a 50-50 time-of-possession split, but the Swedish team was able to get off twice as many shots on goal (six to three). They've been aggressively attacking opposing defenses and are on the brink of reaching their first final since 2003.

Compared to what the other teams have faced in the knockout stage, Spain's journey to the semifinal seems tame. The Red One had a breezy 5-1 win over Switzerland in the Round of 16 before needing extra time to get past the Netherlands.

Yet even in that close contest with the Netherlands, Spain dominated the stats with a 62-38 advantage in possession and twice as many shots on goal (eight to four).

Paralluelo's ascent to superstardom was given a huge boost thanks to her game-winning goal against the Netherlands. The 19-year-old has seven goals in just 13 career caps with the Spanish national team. It helps she gets to play alongside Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmati.

Sweden will likely be the most difficult test Spain has faced in the tournament thus far. The Swedish team likes to disrupt a team's rhythm with their methodical, controlling style of play that can slow things down.