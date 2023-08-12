X

    Anthony Joshua Beats Robert Helenius by Knockout, Improves Record to 26-3

    Alex BallentineAugust 12, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Anthony Joshua knocks down Robert Helenius during the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Robert Helenius at The O2 Arena on August 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
    Julian Finney/Getty Images

    Anthony Joshua took care of business on Saturday night with a seventh-round knockout win over Robert Helenius at the O2 Arena in London, England.

    DAZN Boxing @DAZNBoxing

    You do 𝙉𝙊𝙏 get up from those 😤<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JoshuaHelenius?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JoshuaHelenius</a> | <a href="https://t.co/1LHhhvr6We">pic.twitter.com/1LHhhvr6We</a>

    Joshua (26-3) did not answer questions about his aggressiveness early in the fight. The first two rounds were relatively quiet with the favorite probing with his jab. Outside of a massive swing with the right in the second round, Joshua didn't throw much of note while avoiding any offense from Helenius.

    The London crowd started getting restless just a few rounds into the bout.

    Steve Kim @SteveKim323

    Crowd getting restless in London. AJ not doing much.. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Boxing?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Boxing</a>

    Joshua was content to just throw one punch at a time for the most part, much to the chagrin of fans and analysts alike.

    Teddy Atlas @TeddyAtlasReal

    If Joshua simply threw 2 hands then a right hand we could probably all go home. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JoshuaHelenius?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JoshuaHelenius</a>

    Then, as though Joshua were scrolling X between rounds and reading the criticism, Joshua finally uncorked a right hand that put Helenius on the ground and ended the fight in the seventh round.

    Matchroom Boxing @MatchroomBoxing

    😱🧨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JoshuaHelenius?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JoshuaHelenius</a> <a href="https://t.co/UKo1wSeGOk">pic.twitter.com/UKo1wSeGOk</a>

    The win is Joshua's second of 2023 as he tries to bounce back from back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk. The former heavyweight champion outclassed Jermaine Franklin en route to a unanimous decision victory in April.

    Anthony Joshua Beats Robert Helenius by Knockout, Improves Record to 26-3
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    This fight was originally slated to be a rematch with Dillian Whyte. The two were set to run back their British heavyweight championship fight from 2015, however, Whyte was pulled from the matchup due to "adverse analytical findings" as part of a random pre-fight drug test.

    The 39-year-old Helenius stepped up on short notice just one week after knocking out Mika Mielonen in just three rounds.

    According to promoter Eddie Hearn, Joshua didn't even really need to take a fight. He already has a time frame for a highly anticipated bout with Deontay Wilder.

    "This one is wild because AJ has got the Wilder fight locked in for December," Hearn told talkSPORT of the Whyte matchup before it was canceled.

    There was a time when a Joshua vs. Wilder bout would have been the biggest event in boxing. It has lost some momentum since Wilder lost to Tyson Fury twice and Joshua was upset by Andy Ruiz Jr. before losing to Usyk twice.

    Both have now bounced back from those losses. Wilder knocked out Helenius in the first round of their October 2022 bout.