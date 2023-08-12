LeBron James on Dwyane Wade's HOF Induction: 'Can't Say Enough How Proud' I Am

Set Number: X156675 TK1 R11 F225

Hours before Dwyane Wade takes his place in the Basketball Hall of Fame, LeBron James shared a message to his friend and former teammate.

The Los Angeles Lakers star wrote his message on Instagram: "Today is the official day my brother @dwyanewade goes into the HOF!!!!! WOW WOW WOW bro!! Man I can't say enough how proud and happy I am of/for you. The kid from Robbins, IL now in the HALL!!! You a bad man Trey Ball!"

Wade is one of 12 members of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class, which also includes former NBA players Dirk Nowitzki, Tony Parker and current San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

He will be the second member of the Big Three-era Miami Heat to go into the Hall of Fame. Chris Bosh was inducted two years ago.

Wade is also the first member of the famed Banana Boat Team being immortalized for his contributions to the sport. Carmelo Anthony, who officially announced his retirement in May, will be the next one, followed by James and Chris Paul whenever they decide to walk away from the NBA.

James and Wade spent five seasons together as teammates, most notably from 2010 to '14 with the Heat. They went to the NBA Finals in each of those four seasons, winning back-to-back titles in 2011-12 and 2012-13.

James, Anthony and Paul were all in attendance for Wade's final NBA game on April 10, 2019. against the Brooklyn Nets.

The 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.