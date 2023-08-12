LaFleur: Jordan Love Likely to Play Again in Preseason, Packers to 'Play It by Ear'

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

After an impressive preseason debut for the Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love will likely see more game action before the start of the regular season.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters after Friday's 36-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals he does "anticipate" Love will play, but they are "going to play it by ear" before making any concrete decisions.

