NBA Rumors: Christian Wood Interested in Heat Contract amid Lakers, Bulls Buzz

After spending most of the offseason being connected to the Los Angeles Lakers, Christian Wood might favor going to a top contender in the Eastern Conference.

Appearing on the Lakers Nation podcast with Trevor Lane, The Athletic's Jovan Buha said Wood is "interested" in the Miami Heat depending on the players involved in a potential trade for Damian Lillard.

Buha reported early in the offseason Wood was being considered by the Lakers for one of the final spots on their roster after general manager Rob Pelinka told reporters they were looking for another big man whose skill set was different than what Jaxson Hayes brings.

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported on July 19 the Chicago Bulls were "suddenly viewed as a potential threat that could keep the Lakers from landing Wood."

The Bulls entered the mix after the NBA granted them a $10.2 million disabled player exception with Lonzo Ball expected to miss the entire 2023-24 season recovering from knee surgery.

Despite having multiple teams reportedly interest in Wood, there's been no movement on a potential deal to this point.

If Wood is waiting to see what moves the Heat might make, this process could go on for awhile. The Portland Trail Blazers don't appear to be in a rush to trade Lillard, nor have they been inclined to accept a deal for what they perceive to be less than what the superstar point guard is worth.

At this point in the offseason, there's no urgency for Wood to sign with a team. Everyone knows their cap situation at this point and it's unlikely to significantly change.

Wood could also wait until after training camps start to see if any potential injuries occur that might help to increase his market. Several teams still have at least a portion of the mid-level exception to use.

The Heat would be a good fit for Wood if they need another big man. He can be on the floor at the same time as Bam Adebayo because they have completely different playing styles.

Miami's primary issue last season was outside shooting. It ranked 27th in the NBA with a 34.4 percent success rate from three-point range.

Wood is a limited player because of his issues on defense, but he's shot over 50 percent overall and more than 37 percent from behind the arc in each of the past four seasons.