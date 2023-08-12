Daniel Snyder Drops Asking Price of Maryland Mansion by $14M After Commanders Sale

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File

After more than six months on the market, former Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has significantly reduced the asking price for his mansion in Potomac, Maryland.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post pointed out the list price for the mansion is now $34.9 million, a decrease of $14 million from the previous asking price.

The 30,000-square foot property was originally put on the market in February with an asking price of $49 million.

Per Jennifer Kelly Geddes of Realtor.com, it was the "most expensive residential listing" at the original price in the state of Maryland. It comes with 6.5 bathrooms, five bedrooms and was previously owned by Hussein bin Talal and Noor Al Hussein, the former king and queen of Jordan.

Snyder has owned the property since 2000 when he purchased it from the estate of Talal and Al Hussein for $8.6 million. He just made $6.05 billion for selling the Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris.