    Daniel Snyder Drops Asking Price of Maryland Mansion by $14M After Commanders Sale

    Adam WellsAugust 12, 2023

    FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder is shown before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y. Snyder has met with Maryland lawmakers to discuss allowing sports betting at a new stadium in the state. Sen. Guy Guzzone told reporters Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, that Snyder asked to be included in the sports betting realm. Snyder met with state lawmakers Tuesday, Jan. 21 in Annapolis. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File)
    AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File

    After more than six months on the market, former Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has significantly reduced the asking price for his mansion in Potomac, Maryland.

    Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post pointed out the list price for the mansion is now $34.9 million, a decrease of $14 million from the previous asking price.

    Nicki Jhabvala

    The 30,000-square foot property was originally put on the market in February with an asking price of $49 million.

    Per Jennifer Kelly Geddes of Realtor.com, it was the "most expensive residential listing" at the original price in the state of Maryland. It comes with 6.5 bathrooms, five bedrooms and was previously owned by Hussein bin Talal and Noor Al Hussein, the former king and queen of Jordan.

    Snyder has owned the property since 2000 when he purchased it from the estate of Talal and Al Hussein for $8.6 million. He just made $6.05 billion for selling the Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris.

