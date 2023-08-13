Fantasy Football 2023: Funniest Team Names and Mock Draft Strategy at Key SpotsAugust 13, 2023
Fantasy Football 2023: Funniest Team Names and Mock Draft Strategy at Key Spots
The 2023 NFL preseason is underway. As teams and players are preparing for the regular season, draft aficionados are hard at work preparing for their season-long drafts.
There are many facets to a successful fantasy season—a deep roster, smart in-season and bye-week management and a little luck—but it all starts with a quality draft.
Below, you'll find a look at some tried-and-true strategies for key spots in a traditional 12-team, point-per-reception (PPR) snake draft. You'll also find some funny suggestions to help cap off that perfect lineup with a chuckle-inducing team name.
First, though, let's run through a quick two-round mock draft and examine the latest PPR rankings.
PPR Top 50
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
4. Tyree Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
6. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
11. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
12. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
13. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
14. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
15. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
16. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
17. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
18. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
19. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
20. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
21. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
22. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
23. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
24. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
25. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
26. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
28. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
29. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
30. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
31. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
32. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
33. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
34. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
35. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
36. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
37. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
38. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
39. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
40. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
42. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
43. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
44. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears
45. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
46. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
47. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
48. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
49. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
50. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
2-Round Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
9. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
10. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
11. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Round 2
1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
2. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
3. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
4. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
5. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
6. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
7. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
8. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
9. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
10. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
11. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
12. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
Draft Strategies for Key Spots
When building a fantasy draft board, it's often good to break players down into tiers. At receiver, for example, a manager might peg Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams as the only players they're willing to take in the first round. They would become Tier !, while the next batch of receivers would be Tier 2 and so on.
It can also be helpful to break down the draft into key spots and create strategies to worth through each stage. Applications like FantasyPros' Mock Draft Simulator can then be used to test these game plans.
The first key spot managers will encounter is the first two rounds. Ideally, managers will come away with some combination of two top-tier running backs and/or receivers since they make up the backbone of any successful roster. However, it's critical, if at all possible, to snag two Tier 1 players within the first two rounds.
That can mean targeting Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—who can be viewed as a top receiver—in the first round or pivoting to a Tier 1 quarterback in the second.
The second key spot is in Rounds 3-5. This is where a run on quarterbacks usually occurs and where managers will typically solidify their starting lineups. It's critical to come out of Round 5 with at least one starting-caliber receiver and one starting-caliber running back. After Round 5, high-volume receivers and true every-down backs are going to be scarce.
This is why if a manager doubles up on running backs in the first two rounds, as Team 12 did in our mock, it's probably a good idea to dip into the receiver pool as early as Round 3. A receiver like Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper isn't going to provide the upside of a wideout like Jefferson or Chase, but they'll usually see a high enough weekly workload to avoid being a bust.
The third key spot is in the middle rounds, where managers should round out their starting lineups and begin taking fliers on high-upside flex options and backups. Rounds 6-10 provide a great spot in which to gamble on rookies. They're unproven, but they can often yield quality results—as reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson did in 2022.
This is a great range to take a flier on an iffy rookie like Jordan Addison, Zach Charbonnet, Zay Flowers or Quentin Johnston.
Rookies expected to step into prominent roles, like Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, are likely to go higher.
The final few rounds represent the last key spot in fantasy drafts. This is where managers should focus on insurance policies and pure handcuffs. If a manager takes Josh Jacobs—who is still holdout out of training camp—high in the draft, using a late pick on fellow Las Vegas Raiders back Zamir White would be a good idea.
This is also where to begin focusing on defenses, though an elite unit like the San Francisco 49ers may go in the middle rounds. If there's an early run on defenses, adjust accordingly.
Never draft a kicker before the final two rounds.
Funny Fantasy Team Names
Burrow-ken Glass
Country Roads, Take Mahomes
Allen Town
Love Hurts
Fields of Glory
Nuthin' Bug Najee Thang
Spicy Bijan Mostert
O Saquon You See
Cool Breece
Kenneth Walker, Texas Ranger
London Calling
In it for the Chase
Get Your Diggs In
That's Amari!
Allergic to Flowers
Can't Kelce Me
Mark It as a Win
Up Pitts Creek
Brick Waller
Jimmy Goes to the Mayer