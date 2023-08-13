NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023: Funniest Team Names and Mock Draft Strategy at Key Spots

    Kristopher Knox@@kris_knoxCorrespondent IAugust 13, 2023

      Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase
      Bengals WR Ja'Marr ChaseIan Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      The 2023 NFL preseason is underway. As teams and players are preparing for the regular season, draft aficionados are hard at work preparing for their season-long drafts.

      There are many facets to a successful fantasy season—a deep roster, smart in-season and bye-week management and a little luck—but it all starts with a quality draft.

      Below, you'll find a look at some tried-and-true strategies for key spots in a traditional 12-team, point-per-reception (PPR) snake draft. You'll also find some funny suggestions to help cap off that perfect lineup with a chuckle-inducing team name.

      First, though, let's run through a quick two-round mock draft and examine the latest PPR rankings.

    PPR Top 50

      Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
      Vikings WR Justin JeffersonAP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      4. Tyree Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      5. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      6. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      7. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      8. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      9. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      10. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      11. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      12. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      13. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      14. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      15. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      16. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      17. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      18. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      19. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      20. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      21. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      22. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      23. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      24. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      25. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      26. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      27. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      28. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      29. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      30. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      31. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

      32. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      33. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      34. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      35. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      36. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

      37. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      38. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      39. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      40. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      41. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      42. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      43. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      44. D.J. Moore, WR, Chicago Bears

      45. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

      46. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

      47. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

      48. Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears

      49. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

      50. Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

    2-Round Mock Draft

      Rams WR Cooper Kupp
      Rams WR Cooper KuppChris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Round 1

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      3. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      4. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      6. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      7. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      9. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      10. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      11. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      Round 2

      1. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      2. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      3. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      4. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      5. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      6. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      7. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      8. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      9. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      10. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      11. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      12. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

    Draft Strategies for Key Spots

      KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 28: The stage is lit up in purple and the Baltimore Ravens logo to indicate the Pick Is In during the third round of the NFL Draft on April 28, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      When building a fantasy draft board, it's often good to break players down into tiers. At receiver, for example, a manager might peg Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams as the only players they're willing to take in the first round. They would become Tier !, while the next batch of receivers would be Tier 2 and so on.

      It can also be helpful to break down the draft into key spots and create strategies to worth through each stage. Applications like FantasyPros' Mock Draft Simulator can then be used to test these game plans.

      The first key spot managers will encounter is the first two rounds. Ideally, managers will come away with some combination of two top-tier running backs and/or receivers since they make up the backbone of any successful roster. However, it's critical, if at all possible, to snag two Tier 1 players within the first two rounds.

      That can mean targeting Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—who can be viewed as a top receiver—in the first round or pivoting to a Tier 1 quarterback in the second.

      The second key spot is in Rounds 3-5. This is where a run on quarterbacks usually occurs and where managers will typically solidify their starting lineups. It's critical to come out of Round 5 with at least one starting-caliber receiver and one starting-caliber running back. After Round 5, high-volume receivers and true every-down backs are going to be scarce.

      This is why if a manager doubles up on running backs in the first two rounds, as Team 12 did in our mock, it's probably a good idea to dip into the receiver pool as early as Round 3. A receiver like Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper isn't going to provide the upside of a wideout like Jefferson or Chase, but they'll usually see a high enough weekly workload to avoid being a bust.

      The third key spot is in the middle rounds, where managers should round out their starting lineups and begin taking fliers on high-upside flex options and backups. Rounds 6-10 provide a great spot in which to gamble on rookies. They're unproven, but they can often yield quality results—as reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson did in 2022.

      This is a great range to take a flier on an iffy rookie like Jordan Addison, Zach Charbonnet, Zay Flowers or Quentin Johnston.

      Rookies expected to step into prominent roles, like Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, are likely to go higher.

      The final few rounds represent the last key spot in fantasy drafts. This is where managers should focus on insurance policies and pure handcuffs. If a manager takes Josh Jacobs—who is still holdout out of training camp—high in the draft, using a late pick on fellow Las Vegas Raiders back Zamir White would be a good idea.

      This is also where to begin focusing on defenses, though an elite unit like the San Francisco 49ers may go in the middle rounds. If there's an early run on defenses, adjust accordingly.

      Never draft a kicker before the final two rounds.

    Funny Fantasy Team Names

      Bengals QB Joe Burrow
      Bengals QB Joe BurrowMark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Burrow-ken Glass

      Country Roads, Take Mahomes

      Allen Town

      Love Hurts

      Fields of Glory

      Nuthin' Bug Najee Thang

      Spicy Bijan Mostert

      O Saquon You See

      Cool Breece

      Kenneth Walker, Texas Ranger

      London Calling

      In it for the Chase

      Get Your Diggs In

      That's Amari!

      Allergic to Flowers

      Can't Kelce Me

      Mark It as a Win

      Up Pitts Creek

      Brick Waller

      Jimmy Goes to the Mayer

