Fantasy Football 2023: Funniest Team Names and Mock Draft Strategy at Key Spots

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When building a fantasy draft board, it's often good to break players down into tiers. At receiver, for example, a manager might peg Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams as the only players they're willing to take in the first round. They would become Tier !, while the next batch of receivers would be Tier 2 and so on.



It can also be helpful to break down the draft into key spots and create strategies to worth through each stage. Applications like FantasyPros' Mock Draft Simulator can then be used to test these game plans.



The first key spot managers will encounter is the first two rounds. Ideally, managers will come away with some combination of two top-tier running backs and/or receivers since they make up the backbone of any successful roster. However, it's critical, if at all possible, to snag two Tier 1 players within the first two rounds.



That can mean targeting Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce—who can be viewed as a top receiver—in the first round or pivoting to a Tier 1 quarterback in the second.



The second key spot is in Rounds 3-5. This is where a run on quarterbacks usually occurs and where managers will typically solidify their starting lineups. It's critical to come out of Round 5 with at least one starting-caliber receiver and one starting-caliber running back. After Round 5, high-volume receivers and true every-down backs are going to be scarce.



This is why if a manager doubles up on running backs in the first two rounds, as Team 12 did in our mock, it's probably a good idea to dip into the receiver pool as early as Round 3. A receiver like Keenan Allen or Amari Cooper isn't going to provide the upside of a wideout like Jefferson or Chase, but they'll usually see a high enough weekly workload to avoid being a bust.



The third key spot is in the middle rounds, where managers should round out their starting lineups and begin taking fliers on high-upside flex options and backups. Rounds 6-10 provide a great spot in which to gamble on rookies. They're unproven, but they can often yield quality results—as reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson did in 2022.



This is a great range to take a flier on an iffy rookie like Jordan Addison, Zach Charbonnet, Zay Flowers or Quentin Johnston.



Rookies expected to step into prominent roles, like Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, are likely to go higher.



The final few rounds represent the last key spot in fantasy drafts. This is where managers should focus on insurance policies and pure handcuffs. If a manager takes Josh Jacobs—who is still holdout out of training camp—high in the draft, using a late pick on fellow Las Vegas Raiders back Zamir White would be a good idea.



This is also where to begin focusing on defenses, though an elite unit like the San Francisco 49ers may go in the middle rounds. If there's an early run on defenses, adjust accordingly.



Never draft a kicker before the final two rounds.

